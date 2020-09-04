All Times EDT
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Tampa Bay
|26
|12
|.684
|8-2
|W-1
|12-5
|14-7
|New York
|20
|16
|.556
|4-6
|L-2
|13-7
|7-9
|Toronto
|20
|16
|.556
|7-3
|W-2
|8-7
|12-9
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|4-6
|L-1
|7-12
|9-8
|Boston
|12
|26
|.316
|3-7
|L-4
|6-15
|6-11
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|6-4
|W-2
|9-7
|14-7
|Chicago
|23
|15
|.605
|6-4
|W-1
|11-9
|12-6
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|4-6
|W-2
|14-4
|8-12
|Detroit
|17
|17
|.500
|7-3
|L-1
|9-10
|8-7
|Kansas City
|14
|24
|.368
|3-7
|L-3
|7-10
|7-14
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|6-4
|L-2
|13-4
|9-8
|Houston
|21
|15
|.583
|6-4
|W-2
|16-6
|5-9
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|7-3
|W-2
|7-8
|8-14
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|3-7
|L-2
|9-10
|4-13
|Los Angeles
|13
|25
|.342
|4-6
|W-1
|8-12
|5-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|7-3
|W-4
|12-4
|10-10
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|9-1
|W-4
|13-9
|5-6
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|5-5
|L-1
|6-9
|10-7
|New York
|17
|21
|.447
|5-5
|W-2
|8-10
|9-11
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
|1-9
|L-6
|4-12
|8-11
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|5-5
|L-1
|10-8
|12-7
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|4-6
|L-1
|8-9
|6-5
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|6-4
|W-1
|8-10
|9-9
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|5-5
|W-1
|8-11
|8-10
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24
|.314
|4-6
|W-1
|6-11
|5-13
|W
|L
|Pct
|L10
|Str
|Home
|Away
|Los Angeles
|29
|10
|.744
|8-2
|W-5
|14-5
|15-5
|San Diego
|23
|16
|.590
|6-4
|L-1
|12-6
|11-10
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|5-5
|W-1
|9-12
|9-7
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|6-4
|L-1
|9-8
|9-12
|Arizona
|14
|24
|.368
|1-9
|L-5
|9-9
|5-15
Houston 8, Texas 4
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6
Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 7:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 10:37 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.