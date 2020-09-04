All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Atlanta 22 14 .611 Philadelphia 18 15 .545 Miami 16 16 .500 New York 17 21 .447 Washington 12 23 .343

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Chicago 22 15 .595 St. Louis 14 14 .500 Milwaukee 17 19 .472 Cincinnati 16 21 .432 Pittsburgh 11 24 .314

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Los Angeles 29 10 .744 San Diego 23 16 .590 Colorado 18 19 .486 San Francisco 18 20 .474 Arizona 14 24 .368

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1

Friday's Games

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game

Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game

Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 1st game

Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game

Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 9:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.