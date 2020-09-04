All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|New York
|17
|21
|.447
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24
|.314
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|29
|10
|.744
|San Diego
|23
|16
|.590
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|Arizona
|14
|24
|.368
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
___
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.