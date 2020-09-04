American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 New York 20 16 .556 Toronto 20 16 .556 Baltimore 16 20 .444 Boston 12 26 .316

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Cleveland 23 14 .622 Chicago 23 15 .605 Minnesota 22 16 .579 Detroit 17 17 .500 Kansas City 14 24 .368

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 22 12 .647 Houston 21 15 .583 Seattle 15 22 .405 Texas 13 23 .361 Los Angeles 13 25 .342

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

___

Thursday's Games

Houston 8, Texas 4

N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday's Games

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 7:05 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 7:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:35 p.m.

Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 10:37 p.m., 2nd game

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.