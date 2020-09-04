Baseball Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|26
|12
|.684
|_
|New York
|20
|16
|.556
|5
|Toronto
|20
|16
|.556
|5
|Baltimore
|16
|20
|.444
|9
|Boston
|12
|26
|.316
|14
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|23
|14
|.622
|_
|Chicago
|23
|15
|.605
|½
|Minnesota
|22
|16
|.579
|1½
|Detroit
|17
|17
|.500
|4½
|Kansas City
|14
|24
|.368
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|22
|12
|.647
|_
|Houston
|21
|15
|.583
|2
|Seattle
|15
|22
|.405
|8½
|Texas
|13
|23
|.361
|10
|Los Angeles
|13
|25
|.342
|11
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|_
|Philadelphia
|18
|15
|.545
|2½
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|4
|New York
|17
|21
|.447
|6
|Washington
|12
|23
|.343
|9½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|_
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|3½
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|4½
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|6
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24
|.314
|10
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|10
|.744
|_
|San Diego
|23
|16
|.590
|6
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|10
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|10½
|Arizona
|14
|24
|.368
|14½
Houston 8, Texas 4
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6
Toronto 6, Boston 2, 10 innings
Oakland at Seattle, ppd.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m., 1st game
Toronto at Boston, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 5:05 p.m., 1st game
Minnesota at Detroit, 5:40 p.m., 2nd game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 8:35 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-2) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-4), 7:05 p.m.
Houston (Urquidy 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Canning 0-3), 7:07 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Anderson 0-0) at Boston (TBD), 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 4-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-0), 7:35 p.m.
Texas (Gibson 1-4) at Seattle (Sheffield 2-3), 9:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (TBD) at Houston (TBD), 10:37 p.m., 2nd game
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Philadelphia 6, Washington 5, 10 innings
N.Y. Mets 9, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, San Diego 0
L.A. Dodgers 5, Arizona 1
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington at Atlanta, 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 8:15 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 3-3) at Oakland (Fiers 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (TBD), 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami (Alcantara 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (DeSclafani 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Williams 1-5), 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-3) at Cleveland (Civale 3-4), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Howard 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Washington (Fedde 1-3) at Atlanta (Fried 6-0), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (TBD) at St. Louis (TBD), 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado (Márquez 2-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-3) at San Francisco (Cahill 0-0), 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:08 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.