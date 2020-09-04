WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Connecticut
|8
|10
|.444
|3
|Atlanta
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|Indiana
|5
|13
|.278
|6
|Washington
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|New York
|2
|15
|.118
|8½
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|x-Las Vegas
|13
|4
|.765
|1
|x-Los Angeles
|13
|4
|.765
|1
|x-Minnesota
|12
|5
|.706
|2
|x-Phoenix
|11
|7
|.611
|3½
|Dallas
|6
|11
|.353
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Atlanta 62, New York 56
Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78
Phoenix 105, Indiana 81
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.
Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.