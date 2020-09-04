  1. Home
  2. World

WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/04 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 7 .611
Connecticut 8 10 .444 3
Atlanta 5 13 .278 6
Indiana 5 13 .278 6
Washington 4 12 .250 6
New York 2 15 .118
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 14 3 .824
x-Las Vegas 13 4 .765 1
x-Los Angeles 13 4 .765 1
x-Minnesota 12 5 .706 2
x-Phoenix 11 7 .611
Dallas 6 11 .353 8

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Thursday's Games

Atlanta 62, New York 56

Las Vegas 93, Connecticut 78

Phoenix 105, Indiana 81

Friday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.

Monday's Games

Connecticut at Phoenix, 6 p.m.