Thibaut Courtois leaves Belgium training camp

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves a shot by Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer ... Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois saves a shot by Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Manchester City and Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (Oli Scarff/Pool Photo via AP)

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has left the national team's training camp to return to Real Madrid ahead of a couple of international matches.

The Belgian soccer federation made the announcement Friday without providing further details.

Earlier this week, the federation denied media reports that Courtois tested positive for COVID-19.

Belgium travels to Denmark this week for its first Nations League match. In the absence of Courtois, Simon Mignolet is likely to be handed a start. Belgium then hosts Iceland on Tuesday.

