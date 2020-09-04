Liverpool dominates shortlist for player of the year award

Manchester City's Raheem Sterling gets in a shot during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Lyon and Manchester City at the Jose Al... Manchester City's Raheem Sterling gets in a shot during the Champions League quarterfinal soccer match between Lyon and Manchester City at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. (Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP)

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool dominated the six-man shortlist for English soccer’s player of the year award on Friday as the Premier League champions look to deliver a winner for the third straight season.

Virgil van Dijk, the center back who won the award last season, was joined on the list by teammates Trent Alexander-Arnold, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mané. Henderson has already been voted soccer writers’ player of the year for the 2019-20 season.

Manchester City players Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling complete the shortlist for the Professional Footballers’ Association award. The winner will be announced on Tuesday.

City has never had a winner despite being winning four Premier League titles since 2012.

De Bruyne looks to have the best chance of ending Liverpool’s run after scoring 13 goals and getting a record-tying 20 assists.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah was player of the year for the 2018-19 season, just ahead of De Bruyne. Salah didn't make this year's nominees, and neither did Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, the Premier League's top scorer last season with 23 goals.

There is a similar split for the women’s award, with four players from Women’s Super League champion Chelsea on the shortlist: Beth England, Sophie Ingle, Guro Reiten and Ji So-Yun. Arsenal players Vivianne Miedema and Kim Little are the other nominees.

