Italy's Silvio Berlusconi hospitalized with pneumonia

Silvio Berlusconi, Italy's former prime minister and ex-owner of AC Milan, was hospitalized on Friday and diagnosed with bilateral pneumonia after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

His Italia Forza party said Berlusconi was hospitalized "as a precautionary measure," adding that it was "not a cause for concern."

Italian media reports suggested that he was likely infected while vacationing in Sardinia's Emerald Coast. His partner, Italian lawmaker Marta Fascina, and two of his children, Barbara and Luigi, also tested positive for the novel coronavirus, along with several members of his entourage.

Positive test

Shortly prior to his hospitalization in Milan, Berlusconi issued a statement on Twitter assuring supporters that he was in good condition despite being infected with COVID-19.

"I want to reassure you that I am well," he said in a tweet. "I too am a victim of the coronavirus disease like many Italians." In the tweet, he highlighted the need for "strict measures to protect public health."

'Continue the battle'

Berlusconi said he recognized the "limitations imposed on my activities by testing positive for the coronavirus," but noted that he "will continue the battle" ahead of regional elections later this month.

Shortly before he was hospitalized, he addressed a Genoa conference for the women's movement of his Forza Italia via video conference call.

"I no longer have fever or pain," he said. "I want to reassure everyone that I am quite well."

In Italy, more than 270,000 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and over 35,000 people have died as a result of complications from the pathogen.

