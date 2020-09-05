Vancouver film festival goes online, recaps Taiwan film history

This year's Vancouver Taiwanese Film Festival, which will recap Taiwan's film history, will be held online starting Sept. 12, and offer free access to viewers in Taiwan and Canada, said the organizer, the Vancouver Taiwanese Film Society.

Themed "With Regards," the 10-day online event will open at 9 a.m. Sept. 12 Taipei time (6 p.m. Sept. 11 in Vancouver) with the 2019 documentary "Archiving Time," a film that describes the work of film archivists and restoration specialists, the film society said in a statement earlier in the week. Two digitally restored black and white films, both shot in Taiwanese—"The Fantasy of Deer Warrior" (1961) and "Foolish Bride, Naive Bridegroom" (1967)—are among the eight films that will be available for streaming up to either 24 hours or 48 hours after they are put online on different days of the event.

"Forever Love," a 2013 feature film recounting the heyday of Taiwanese-language film, will be the one film available only to Canadian viewers, according to the festival's website. The closing film of the festival will be "A Foley Artist," a documentary about movie sound effects specialist Hu Ding-yi (胡定一), who has worked in the industry for over four decades.

Apart from the films, the festival will also host three online discussions: one on film restoration, one with Hu, Japanese Canadian Goro Koyama, and Taiwanese-American moderator Joanna Fang (方金莉) on their shared area of specialization, and one on the MeToo movement's impact on the film industry. To view the films online, people will need to first register on the festival's website, which shows when each film will be available for streaming and the times of the three panel discussions, the organizer said.