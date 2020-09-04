  1. Home
  2. World

Germany adopts Indo-Pacific strategy to ease dependence on China

Germany realigns China policy by expanding partnerships in Indo-Pacific region

  349
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/04 17:19
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (left). 

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (left).  (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Germany's Federal Foreign Office on Wednesday (Sept. 2) announced a set of Indo-Pacific policy guidelines and said it will establish more partnerships in the region to avoid unilateral dependencies.

Following European pushback against Beijing's threat against the Czech Republic over its Taiwan visit, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas revealed the new policy guidelines in a statement, with the theme "Germany-Europe-Asia: Shaping the 21st century together." He said the Indo-Pacific region has gained in economic and political importance and would have a direct impact on Germany.

Without directly referencing China's aggressiveness toward other countries, Maas said the move will allow Berlin to make "an active contribution to shaping the international order in the Indo-Pacific." He emphasized that order in the region should be maintained by rules and international cooperation instead of "the law of the strong."

Maas expressed concerns over arms races in the region and said they had global repercussions. He said Berlin is interested in diversifying its partners in the region to enforce the rule of law, human rights, security, and exchanges in culture, education, and science.

Maas also noted that countries in the Indo-Pacific account for almost 40 percent of global GDP and the expansion of its partnerships will help it prevent being too dependent on certain markets. He said stability in the region is vital to Germany from an economic standpoint and that freedom of trade will determine its prosperity, reported Radio Taiwan International.
Germany
Heiko Maas
Indo-Pacific
Indo-Pacific strategy
China influence
Indo-Pacific region
Germany-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's 'Turandot' biggest performance of the year
Taiwan's 'Turandot' biggest performance of the year
2020/08/29 11:04
Australian scholar praises Taiwan president's keynote speech
Australian scholar praises Taiwan president's keynote speech
2020/08/28 11:13
Taiwan president to speak at Australian think tank event
Taiwan president to speak at Australian think tank event
2020/08/27 09:48
Taiwan to reopen Guam office within one month
Taiwan to reopen Guam office within one month
2020/08/04 14:02
German universities move to reject China’s Confucius Institutes
German universities move to reject China’s Confucius Institutes
2020/07/28 14:42