Indian, Chinese tanks within shooting range of each other at disputed border

Pangong Lake in the disputed border area between India and China Pangong Lake in the disputed border area between India and China (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China and India have posted tank units within shooting distance of each other on their common border as tension remains high, reports said Friday (Sept. 4).

Nevertheless, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said he was convinced the solution to the border standoff was to be found in diplomacy alone, UDN reported. Both sides needed to find an accommodation, as the issue had acquired global importance, he said.

On a visit to the area, India’s army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said troops were ready for all eventualities as the situation was “slightly tense,” though engagements with China would continue at the diplomatic and military level, according to . The army leader added that dialogue was the best way forward.

The theme of peaceful resolution is likely to be mirrored at a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in the Russian capital of Moscow, where the defense ministers of India and China were expected to meet Friday evening.