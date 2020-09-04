  1. Home
  2. Politics

Former Taiwan legislative speaker urged not to attend Straits Forum

Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council warns of consequences over participation in China-led forum

  140
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/04 15:40
Former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng.

Former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday (Sept. 3) responded to reports that former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) plans to take part in the China's Straits Forum and said doing so would likely violate national laws.

Earlier Thursday, media reports suggested that Wang would lead a 130-member delegation to the annual Straits Forum in the Chinese city of Xiamen, on behalf of the Kuomintang (KMT). The reports said Wang is expected to speak with Beijing's top political advisor, Wang Yang (汪洋), on cross-strait issues.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has confirmed the rumors and said details of the trip are currently under review. He said the decision is not final and factors such as the coronavirus pandemic and the cross-strait climate could influence the discussion, reported Liberty Times.

During a daily press conference, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) emphasized that all government officials are prohibited from taking part in the Straits Forum, while civilians and civic groups are advised not to participate. He stressed that no individuals, groups, or political parties should engage in "one country, two systems" conversations with Beijing and such behavior may be prosecuted.

Chiu pointed out any attempt to jeopardize Taiwan's sovereignty and democracy are in violation of the five national security laws, including inking agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOU) with China. He also called on the public not to fall for Beijing's political manipulation and its introduction of so-called "democratic negotiations," reported CNA.
cross-strait relations
cross-strait talks
Mainland Affairs Council
Wang Jin-pyng
KMT
Straits Forum
Taiwan-China relations
Taiwan national security laws

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan small parties suggest new KMT emblem to avoid passport confusion
Taiwan small parties suggest new KMT emblem to avoid passport confusion
2020/09/03 14:03
KMT responds to new Taiwan passport design
KMT responds to new Taiwan passport design
2020/09/02 16:15
China’s capability to invade Taiwan analyzed in US defense report
China’s capability to invade Taiwan analyzed in US defense report
2020/09/02 14:54
U.S. increases support for Taiwan, says to counter rising China pressure
U.S. increases support for Taiwan, says to counter rising China pressure
2020/09/01 15:10
Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests
Taiwan’s KMT threatens to boycott additive-laced US pork with protests
2020/08/31 16:08