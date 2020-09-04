Former Taiwan legislative speaker urged not to attend Straits Forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) on Thursday (Sept. 3) responded to reports that former Legislative Speaker Wang Jin-pyng (王金平) plans to take part in the China's Straits Forum and said doing so would likely violate national laws.

Earlier Thursday, media reports suggested that Wang would lead a 130-member delegation to the annual Straits Forum in the Chinese city of Xiamen, on behalf of the Kuomintang (KMT). The reports said Wang is expected to speak with Beijing's top political advisor, Wang Yang (汪洋), on cross-strait issues.

KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has confirmed the rumors and said details of the trip are currently under review. He said the decision is not final and factors such as the coronavirus pandemic and the cross-strait climate could influence the discussion, reported Liberty Times.

During a daily press conference, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) emphasized that all government officials are prohibited from taking part in the Straits Forum, while civilians and civic groups are advised not to participate. He stressed that no individuals, groups, or political parties should engage in "one country, two systems" conversations with Beijing and such behavior may be prosecuted.

Chiu pointed out any attempt to jeopardize Taiwan's sovereignty and democracy are in violation of the five national security laws, including inking agreements and memorandums of understanding (MOU) with China. He also called on the public not to fall for Beijing's political manipulation and its introduction of so-called "democratic negotiations," reported CNA.