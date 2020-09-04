Photo of the Day: Taiwan NT$100 bill vs real Chungshan Hall

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photographer captured this image matching an illustration of Chungshan Hall (中山樓) on the NT$100 (US$3.40) note with the real thing, which he found to be in a surprising state of disrepair.

On Aug. 20, Reddit user IB-45 took a photo showing an illustration of Chungshan Hall in Yangmingshan National Park on the NT$100 bill, perfectly aligned with the real-life edifice. When asked about the inspiration behind the composition, the photographer told Taiwan News that he decided to match real-life locations on Taiwan's currency after he hiked up Yushan North Peak and decided to take a merged landscape shot, with the NT$1,000 note.

The photographer said the visit to Chungshan Hall for this photo taught him a lot about Taiwan's transition from an authoritarian government to democracy. Former Taiwan leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) commissioned the complex in 1965 and it was completed on schedule in 1966 to mark the 100th birthday of Sun Yat-sen (孫中山).

Yangmingshan Chungshan Hall is open Monday to Sunday, with four tours a day at 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. It’s closed on national holidays and general admission is NT$80 per adult, while discount admission is NT$60.



(Reddit user IB-45 photo)