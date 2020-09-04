  1. Home
  2. Photo of the Day

Photo of the Day: Taiwan NT$100 bill vs real Chungshan Hall

Photographer perfectly aligns illustration of Chungshan Hall from NT$100 note with real thing

  107
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/09/04 15:24
Chungshan Hall compared with NT$100 note. (Reddit user IB-45 photo)

Chungshan Hall compared with NT$100 note. (Reddit user IB-45 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A photographer captured this image matching an illustration of Chungshan Hall (中山樓) on the NT$100 (US$3.40) note with the real thing, which he found to be in a surprising state of disrepair.

On Aug. 20, Reddit user IB-45 took a photo showing an illustration of Chungshan Hall in Yangmingshan National Park on the NT$100 bill, perfectly aligned with the real-life edifice. When asked about the inspiration behind the composition, the photographer told Taiwan News that he decided to match real-life locations on Taiwan's currency after he hiked up Yushan North Peak and decided to take a merged landscape shot, with the NT$1,000 note.

The photographer said the visit to Chungshan Hall for this photo taught him a lot about Taiwan's transition from an authoritarian government to democracy. Former Taiwan leader Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) commissioned the complex in 1965 and it was completed on schedule in 1966 to mark the 100th birthday of Sun Yat-sen (孫中山).

Yangmingshan Chungshan Hall is open Monday to Sunday, with four tours a day at 9:00 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. It’s closed on national holidays and general admission is NT$80 per adult, while discount admission is NT$60.


(Reddit user IB-45 photo)
Chungshan Hall
Taiwan Dollar
New Taiwan Dollar
Taiwan currency

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's TSMC 'briefly' becomes 10th most valuable company in world, Taiex passes 13,000
Taiwan's TSMC 'briefly' becomes 10th most valuable company in world, Taiex passes 13,000
2020/07/28 12:48
Photo of the Day: Taiwan NT$1,000 bill vs. real Yushan
Photo of the Day: Taiwan NT$1,000 bill vs. real Yushan
2020/07/20 15:11
Taiwan banks to offer fresh cash for Lunar New Year on Jan. 16
Taiwan banks to offer fresh cash for Lunar New Year on Jan. 16
2020/01/07 12:01
Taiwanese man saves NT$80,000 in 1 year with '365 Savings Method'
Taiwanese man saves NT$80,000 in 1 year with '365 Savings Method'
2019/01/02 16:45
Commission calls for removing Chiang Kai-shek from Taiwan's currency
Commission calls for removing Chiang Kai-shek from Taiwan's currency
2018/12/18 17:10