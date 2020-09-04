AP Week in Pictures, North America

Lightning streaks across the sky as President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One carrying an umbrella as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base durin... Lightning streaks across the sky as President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One carrying an umbrella as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base during a storm after attending a campaign rally, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Andrews Air Force Base, Md. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Bradley Beard digs as he searches in vain for his water shutoff valve, next to his heavily damaged home and the destroyed trailer home of his daughter... Bradley Beard digs as he searches in vain for his water shutoff valve, next to his heavily damaged home and the destroyed trailer home of his daughter in Hackberry, La., in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Jordan Gray leaps to the pit during the Blue Oval Showcase women's long jump, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo... Jordan Gray leaps to the pit during the Blue Oval Showcase women's long jump, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, leads a "Wakanda Forever!" salute from the 2018 film "Black Panther," during a news conference to celebra... Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, leads a "Wakanda Forever!" salute from the 2018 film "Black Panther," during a news conference to celebrate the late actor and "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman, Saturday, Aug. 29. 2020, in Los Angeles. Boseman died Friday at 43 after a four-year fight with colon cancer. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

President Donald Trump talks to business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot ... President Donald Trump talks to business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Wisconsin National Guard troops arrive at the Kenosha County courthouse Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A week earlier, a Kenosha police offic... Wisconsin National Guard troops arrive at the Kenosha County courthouse Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A week earlier, a Kenosha police officer shot Jacob Blake in the back and left the 29-year-old Black man paralyzed. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

A woman and a boy raise their hands as vehicles participating in a caravan protest against racial injustice pass by them in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. ... A woman and a boy raise their hands as vehicles participating in a caravan protest against racial injustice pass by them in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s ... People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have A Dream" speech. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

Liza Durasenko, 16, from Oregon City, Ore., prays during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore. (... Liza Durasenko, 16, from Oregon City, Ore., prays during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore. (AP Photo/Paula Bronstein)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, about school reopeni... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, about school reopenings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

