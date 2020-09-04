  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, North America

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/09/04 14:27
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to speak in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, about school reopeni...
Liza Durasenko, 16, from Oregon City, Ore., prays during a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, in Clackamas, Ore. (...
People walk on Pennsylvania Avenue during the March on Washington, Friday Aug. 28, 2020, on the 57th anniversary of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s ...
A woman and a boy raise their hands as vehicles participating in a caravan protest against racial injustice pass by them in Los Angeles, Friday, Aug. ...
Wisconsin National Guard troops arrive at the Kenosha County courthouse Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. A week earlier, a Kenosha police offic...
President Donald Trump talks to business owners Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as he tours an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot ...
Najee Ali, director of Project Islamic Hope, leads a "Wakanda Forever!" salute from the 2018 film "Black Panther," during a news conference to celebra...
Jordan Gray leaps to the pit during the Blue Oval Showcase women's long jump, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo...
Bradley Beard digs as he searches in vain for his water shutoff valve, next to his heavily damaged home and the destroyed trailer home of his daughter...
Lightning streaks across the sky as President Donald Trump walks from Air Force One carrying an umbrella as he arrives at Andrews Air Force Base durin...

Aug. 28 - Sept. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the North America region.

The gallery was curated by photo editor Courtney Dittmar in New York.

