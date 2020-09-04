Of pangolins and PPE: Taipei and Prague mayors claim sister-city successes

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The mayors of Taipei and Prague on Friday (Sept. 4) announced that the sister cities had reached an accord on projects both major and minor during the Czech delegation's landmark visit to Taiwan this week.

Visiting Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib and the mayor of Taipei, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), held a joint press conference at 11 a.m. in the lobby of Taipei's Shangri-La Far Eastern Plaza Hotel. There they presented a list of agreements they had concurred upon with the aim of strengthening their newly minted sister-city relationship.

The two will be sharing "best practices" and resources to aid each other in their respective fights against the coronavirus pandemic, with the Taiwanese capital donating 100,800 medical masks to its partner. Hrib welcomed the assistance, saying it is "very much needed help because there is an increase of cases" in the Central European nation.

Prague and Taipei have also inked agreements advancing education exchanges. Ko said his city would offer two scholarships per year to students from Prague to come study Mandarin; the capital will also share the experience of Zhongzheng District's Taipei First Girls High School, which is launching a pilot program in digitized education.

Both mayors also pledged to promote cultural diplomacy. Next fall, this will be manifested musically through reciprocal concerts by the Prague Philarmonia and Taipei Chinese Orchestra.

Friday's joint statement also touched on the cities' hopes to rejuvenate tourism and cooperate on elevating start-ups and smart city initiatives in the post-pandemic era. With regard to the latter, Taipei welcomed Prague to take part in its Smart City Summit & Expo 2020 as well as InnoVex, which was rescheduled for next year due to the pandemic.

Hrib stated that he is pleased with the progress made on setting up a direct flight between the two cities next year.

As a symbol of the budding intercity friendship, the Taipei Zoo has gifted its Czech counterpart with a pair of pangolins for breeding. In addition, it was announced that the Malayan tapir that the Prague Zoo sent to Taipei two years ago is pregnant, and the Malayan tapir will give birth any day now.



Ko and Hrib announce forthcoming birth of Malayan tapir at Prague Zoo. (Taiwan News photo)

The Prague mayor told the media that out of all his experiences during the current trip, he was most touched when he witnessed the pangolins with his own eyes on his visit to the zoo.

Responding to questions about the geopolitical significance of the Czech delegation's mission on the island, Hrib pointed out that he had come to act in the capacity of his office and that questions of state and international relations are mainly the domain of the Czech foreign ministry.

He emphasized that he believed it important that the negotiations he was involved in this week were "non-political" and negotiated "based on mutual respect." The 89-member delegation, which was led by Czech Senate President Milos Vystrcil, is scheduled to fly back to Prague Friday afternoon.