AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/09/04 12:01
Marble urns containing the cremated remains of people who are suspected to have died from COVID-19 sit in a funeral home company van, to be delivered ...
A man wears a paper bag with a pig's head drawn on it and text that reads in Spanish "Stop false solutions" during a march by animal rights activists ...
A supporter of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wears a mask with a photo of him pinned to it outside the presidential palace as the pres...
A couple wearing masks as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus walk on the Malecon seawall at sunset in Havana, Cuba, Monday, Aug. 3...
A bolt of lightning strikes during an evening storm in Mexico City, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)
A dead fish lies on the bank of Cerro Lagoon, which smells foul and has pink water due to untreated waste, allegedly dumped by the Waltrading S.A. tan...
A bundle of carnations is seen at the Flowers of Serruzuela export company in Madrid, Colombia, Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020. Colombia's flower exports saw ...
Transgender Laurent Voltus, a resident at the Kay Trans Haiti center, exhales cigarette smoke while dancing with friends at a club in Port-au-Prince, ...
Married couple Julio Mora Tapia, 110, and Waldramina Quinteros, 104, both retired teachers, pose for a photo at their home in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, ...
A child looks to the camera as she attends her class at the community library in Morro do Salgueiro favela, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Thursday, Aug. 27,...
Yalitza Cadiz, who suffers cervical cancer, sits in her room at the Luis Razetti Oncology Hospital where she has been hospitalized since before the st...

AUG. 28-SEPT. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was curated by AP photo editor Tomas Stargardter in Mexico City.

