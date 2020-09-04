Taiwan's Top 10 scenic spots for tourists

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The results of a survey of foreign visitors recently released by the Tourism Bureau of the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) has revealed the 10 most-visited scenic spots in Taiwan, as well as the top 10 favorite scenic areas.

In the survey, titled the “2019 Annual Survey Report on Visitors Expenditure and Trends in Taiwan,” the Tourism Bureau questioned 8,662 foreign visitors about their travel preferences in Taiwan in 2019. The survey found that among first-time visitors, sightseeing (66.27 percent) was the most frequently listed reason to venture into the country, followed by business, international conferences or exhibition, and visiting friends or relatives.

As for scenic sights, urban settings such as night markets took the top spot:

Night markets Taipei 101 Ximending Jiufen National Palace Museum Chiang Kai-Shek Memorial Hall Sun Moon Lake Yehliu Tamsui Longshan Temple

However, when asked which scenic spot was their favorite, the results showed more of a preference for Taiwan's natural beauty, with Kenting National Park taking the crown, as can be seen below:

Kenting National Park Sun Moon Lake Jiufen Alishan Taroko, Tienshiang Pingxi Yehliu Tamsui National Palace Museum Ximending

As for parts of Taiwan, the majority visited northern Taiwan, particularly Taipei City and New Taipei City, but Nantou County in the heart of the island nation took third place:

Taipei City New Taipei City Nantou County Kaohsiung City Hualien County Pingtung County Taichung City Chiayi County Taitung County Tainan City

When it came to the favorite activity, shopping was king, followed by night markets and historical relics:

Shopping Night markets Historical relics Exhibitions Lake tour Eco tour Hot springs Hiking/trekking/backpacking/mountaineering Massage or acupressure Tourism factory

The top reason visitors listed for coming to Taiwan was gourmet food or delicious snacks, followed by scenery, and shopping: