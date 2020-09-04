Beijing's threats against Czech senate president 'completely unacceptable': Prague mayor

Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib at press event on Sept. 4 in Taipei. (Taiwan News/Teng Pei-ju photo) Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib at press event on Sept. 4 in Taipei. (Taiwan News/Teng Pei-ju photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Visiting Prague Mayor Zdenek Hrib has said Beijing's threats against the Senate President of the Czech Republic, Milos Vystrcil, are “completely unacceptable.”

Hrib was speaking Friday morning (Sept. 4) at a press conference, held in a small hotel meeting room filled with journalists. He was referring to China Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s (王毅) recent comment about Vystrcil’s high-profile visit to Taiwan, for which the Chinese official said that the Czech politician will “pay a heavy price.”

As a member of the Czech delegation that arrived in Taipei Sunday, Hrib said he is glad that a number of European officials and politicians have expressed similar concern for Wang's remarks. He added he has not personally received any pressure from Beijing about visiting Taiwan, citing his last minute decision as the possible main reason.

However, since he took charge of the Czech capital in 2018, the mayor has had a series of tit-for-tat rows with China. Hrib first angered Beijing by asking to remove the article related to the “one-China principle” from the sister-city agreement his predecessor had signed with Beijing City.

Beijing later terminated the pact that was intended to promote exchanges between Prague and Beijing and made retaliatory moves against the city, including canceling Prague Philharmonia's shows already arranged in the Chinese city. Asked about China relations, Hrib said only, “We have suffered some minor problems."

“The Czech Republic does not fit in[to] the “one-China principle,” stressed Hrib. The Czech Republic has its own one-China policy that provides flexibility in the country’s relationship with China, said Hrib, adding that “we definitely can visit who we want to visit.”

After the sister-city agreement between Prague and Beijing was revoked, Prague then turned to Taipei, and the two cities established a partnership in January when Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) visited Europe earlier this year. Visiting Taipei just months after the agreement was signed, Hrib seized the opportunity to make deals with Taipei, including reaching a cooperation deal with Taipei Zoo for fostering pangolins.

The mayor visited the Taiwan-based China Airlines earlier this week to negotiate direct flights between Prague and Taipei, operated by the major Taiwan airlines. Hrib also announced at the press event Friday the Prague Philharmonia will put on performances in Taipei next October.

Reflecting upon his second official trip to Taiwan, wrapping up Friday afternoon, Hrib said it would pave the way for more exchanges between Taiwan and other European countries. “I believe that this visit would be inspirational for other countries in the EU.”