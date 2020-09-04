Taiwan’s MediaTek announces Dimensity 5G chip to power T-Mobile smartphone

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — MediaTek announced Thursday (Sept. 3) that its 5G smartphone chip, the Dimensity 1000C, will power T-Mobile’s LG Velvet in the United States.

The 7 nm Dimensity 1000C brings upper mid-tier performance at a reasonable price, and marks the first time that a Dimensity chip is being used on a device sold outside of China, according to XDA Developers. MediaTek had previously announced during a second quarter 2020 earning call that its 5G Dimensity chips would begin shipping outside China in the third quarter.

According to the MediaTek press release, the Dimensity 1000C has an octa-core CPU with four Cortex-A77 cores and four Cortex-A55 cores that all operate at 2 GHz, while the GPU is the Mali-G57 with five cores. It supports LPDDR4X memory up to 12 GB and UFS 2.2 storage.

The chip enables AV1 HDR on Netflix and AV1 video streaming on YouTube. The Dimensity 1000 is also able to listen for multiple trigger words to activate virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, in addition to supporting dual display.

According to T-Mobile, the LG Velvet will be available in Aurora Gray and Pink White on Sept. 10. The full retail price is US$588 or US$24.50 a month over 24 months on T-Mobile’s no-interest equipment installment plan.