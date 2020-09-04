UN experts decry Hong Kong security law in letter to China

A boy is escorted by police officers to a police van after he walked past the Prince Edward subway station where people tried to place flowers outside... A boy is escorted by police officers to a police van after he walked past the Prince Edward subway station where people tried to place flowers outside and the boy have released soon after, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 in Hong Kong. Aug. 31 is the first anniversary of police raid on Prince Edward subway station which resulted in widespread images of police beating people and drenching them with pepper spray in subway carriages. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

GENEVA, Sept 4 (Reuters) - U.N. human rights experts have told China the new security law for Hong Kong "infringes on certain fundamental rights" and voiced concerns that it could be used to prosecute political activists in the former British colony.

In a rare joint letter published on Friday, 48 hours after being sent to the Chinese government, they also said provisions of the new law appear to undermine the independence of Hong Kong judges and lawyers, and the right to freedom of expression.

The "open letter" reflected a detailed legal analysis of the national security law imposed in Hong Kong on June 30, which already drawn U.N. criticism before its adoption.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree & Shri Navaratnam)