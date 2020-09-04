  1. Home
  2. World

English Premier League terminates China broadcast contract

  204
By  REUTERS
2020/09/04 10:33
Premier League cancels China TV agreement. 

Premier League cancels China TV agreement.  (AP photo)

The Premier League has cancelled its contract with Chinese broadcasters PPTV after just one season, the league said in a statement on Thursday (Sept. 3).

PPTV, part of retail group Suning, paid around $700 million for three years of English Premier League (EPL) rights from the 2019-20 season.

“The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage,” the league said in a statement.

The Daily Mail had reported last month that PPTV had withheld payments due to the league in March.
Premier League
broadcast
soccer
English Premier League
PPTV
China-UK relations

RELATED ARTICLES

China's state TV pulls UK soccer broadcasts
China's state TV pulls UK soccer broadcasts
2020/07/24 15:34
Chinese sporting spouses call for CCP to be 'kicked off stage'
Chinese sporting spouses call for CCP to be 'kicked off stage'
2020/06/11 17:33
David Beckham asks Taiwanese fans for quarantine advice
David Beckham asks Taiwanese fans for quarantine advice
2020/04/20 17:58
Japan's baseball, soccer seasons delayed again amid pandemic
Japan's baseball, soccer seasons delayed again amid pandemic
2020/04/03 15:09
Unaccounted for Indonesian worker caught livestreaming KTV in Kaohsiung
Unaccounted for Indonesian worker caught livestreaming KTV in Kaohsiung
2019/10/24 17:01