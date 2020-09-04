Pakistan pursues trade ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Pakistan, one of China's closest strategic allies, is reportedly pursuing secret trade ties with Taiwan, according to Times of India.

On Wednesday (Sept. 2), Sidrah Haque, trade officer at the Pakistani embassy in Cairo, posted a picture of her visit to the local Taiwan Trade Center and its director Michael Yen (葉人誠). She said their meeting was focused on developing Pakistan-Taiwan trade ties and sharing information about the local business market.

Although Haque expressed excitement about connecting with Taiwanese on trade matters, she quickly deleted the post, likely due to concerns over Beijing's reaction. However, it is clear that Pakistan is considering establishing closer economic ties with Taiwan despite its heavy dependence on China.

With a population estimated at 212 million, Pakistan relies on rice, cotton, linen, and textiles as its main exports. Its top imports include petroleum products, electrical machinery, plastics, iron, and steel.

According to Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) data, Pakistan's imports from Taiwan totaled US$626 million in 2019. In the same year, its exports to Taiwan were worth US$100 million, reported CNA.



(Twitter screenshot)