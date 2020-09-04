AP Week in Pictures: Asia

People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus are reflected in mirrors at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Mo... People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus are reflected in mirrors at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Monday Aug. 31, 2020. South Korea has counted its 18th straight day of triple-digit daily jumps in coronavirus cases as its health minister warned about an increase in transmissions gone untraced.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Ali Mohammad a Kashmiri villager with his grand son Burhan Ahmed keep a watch on their cattle from a hillock on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian cont... Ali Mohammad a Kashmiri villager with his grand son Burhan Ahmed keep a watch on their cattle from a hillock on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. Set in the Himalayas at 5,600 feet above sea level, Kashmir is a green, saucer-shaped valley surrounded by snowy mountain ranges with over 100 lakes dotting its highlands and plains. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)

People weaning face masks cross a stream at Cheonggye stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. South Korea reported more than 20... People weaning face masks cross a stream at Cheonggye stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. South Korea reported more than 200 new cases, mostly from the greater capital area, where officials have restricted dining at restaurants and shut down churches, nightspots, fitness centers and after-school academies to fight a viral resurgence. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A worker arranges chairs as they temporarily convert a public school to a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Quezon city, Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 1... A worker arranges chairs as they temporarily convert a public school to a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Quezon city, Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, as the government further eased lockdown restrictions despite the country having the most coronavirus infections in Southeast Asia. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

A health worker arrives at a makeshift center in a school to conduct tests for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. India has now rep... A health worker arrives at a makeshift center in a school to conduct tests for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. India has now reported more than 75,000 infections for five straight days, one of the highest in the world, just as the government began easing restrictions to help the battered economy. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a teacher to test for COVID-19 as others wait at a school before classes open in Gauhati, India, ... An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a teacher to test for COVID-19 as others wait at a school before classes open in Gauhati, India, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. India, the world’s third most affected country, has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world for more than three weeks and is fast emerging as the new coronavirus epicenter. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing protective gear frisks journalists during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station ... An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing protective gear frisks journalists during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station in Delhi, India, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Delhi Metro will open its services in a phased manner from Sept. 7, even as India has been reporting the highest single-day caseload in the world every day for more than three weeks and is the third worst-hit country behind the United States and Brazil. The country's economy contracted by 23.9% in the April-June quarter, India's worst performance in at least 24 years. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Shadows of standing police officers cast on the ground at the entrance to the criminal courthouse in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP P... Shadows of standing police officers cast on the ground at the entrance to the criminal courthouse in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Hong Kong businessman and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, right, leaves a court after the court has found him not guilty in a case accusing him of criminal in... Hong Kong businessman and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, right, leaves a court after the court has found him not guilty in a case accusing him of criminal intimidation in Hong Kong, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The case dates back to an incident in 2017, when a reporter from the Oriental Daily newspaper said Jimmy Lai used intimidating language towards him in public. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

Exile Tibetan Buddhist nuns wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus circumambulate the residence of their spiritual leader the Da... Exile Tibetan Buddhist nuns wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus circumambulate the residence of their spiritual leader the Dalai Lama in Dharmsala, India, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

AUG. 28- SEPT. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

