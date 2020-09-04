  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/09/04 08:24
Exile Tibetan Buddhist nuns wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus circumambulate the residence of their spiritual leader the Da...
Hong Kong businessman and media tycoon Jimmy Lai, right, leaves a court after the court has found him not guilty in a case accusing him of criminal in...
Shadows of standing police officers cast on the ground at the entrance to the criminal courthouse in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. (AP P...
An Indian paramilitary soldier wearing protective gear frisks journalists during a press preview to show the preparedness of Delhi Metro at a station ...
An Indian health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a teacher to test for COVID-19 as others wait at a school before classes open in Gauhati, India, ...
A health worker arrives at a makeshift center in a school to conduct tests for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. India has now rep...
A worker arranges chairs as they temporarily convert a public school to a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Quezon city, Philippines on Tuesday, Sept. 1...
People weaning face masks cross a stream at Cheonggye stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. South Korea reported more than 20...
Ali Mohammad a Kashmiri villager with his grand son Burhan Ahmed keep a watch on their cattle from a hillock on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian cont...
People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus are reflected in mirrors at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Mo...

AUG. 28- SEPT. 3, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Wally Santana in Bangkok.

