New dad Reynolds homers in return to lift Pirates past Cubs

PITTSBURGH (AP) — First-time father Bryan Reynolds hit a three-run homer in his return from paternity leave to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates past the Chicago Cubs, 6-2 on Thursday.

Reynolds, who along with wife Blair welcomed son Reese on Monday, sent a drive off Alec Mills (3-3) into the seats in right field in the third inning to help Pittsburgh snap a four-game losing streak. Reynolds also doubled leading off the second and celebrated by pretending to rock a baby to sleep.

Cole Tucker added two hits, including a flare to left field in the sixth off reliever Jason Adams to give Pittsburgh plenty of cushion and boost rookie JT Brubaker (1-0) to his first major league win. Brubaker navigated some traffic in five innings but avoided major damage, allowing one earned run on seven hits with a walk and five strikeouts.

Kyle Schwarber, Victor Caratini and Jason Kipnis had two hits apiece for the Cubs, but the NL Central leaders ended a 5-5, 12-day trip with a thud. Mills gave up four runs in five innings as his ERA crept up to 5.50.

ASTROS 8, RANGERS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Aledmys Díaz hit a three-run homer and Michael Brantley added three RBIs, leading Zack Greinke and Houston over Texas.

Greinke (3-0) struck out a season-high nine in six innings, allowing three runs and six hits. The 36-year-old Greinke leads the majors in career starts among active pitchers with 455, one more than teammate Justin Verlander.

Texas starter Lance Lynn (4-2) hadn’t given up more than three earned runs in a game this season but was tagged for four runs in the first inning on an RBI single by Brantley and the homer by Díaz.

It was 5-3 in the sixth when Martín Maldonado connected off Lynn for an opposite field solo shot to the first row of the seats in right. Shin-Soo Choo hit a solo homer and Nick Solak tied a career high with three hits for Texas. The Rangers dropped their sixth straight series.