All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|Atlanta
|22
|14
|.611
|Philadelphia
|17
|15
|.531
|Miami
|16
|16
|.500
|New York
|16
|21
|.432
|Washington
|12
|22
|.353
NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago
|22
|15
|.595
|St. Louis
|14
|14
|.500
|Milwaukee
|17
|19
|.472
|Cincinnati
|16
|21
|.432
|Pittsburgh
|11
|24
|.314
|W
|L
|Pct
|Los Angeles
|28
|10
|.737
|San Diego
|23
|15
|.605
|Colorado
|18
|19
|.486
|San Francisco
|18
|20
|.474
|Arizona
|14
|23
|.378
Colorado 9, San Francisco 6
N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4
Toronto 2, Miami 1
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3
Philadelphia 3, Washington 0
Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 2
Atlanta 7, Boston 5
Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5
L.A. Dodgers 3, Arizona 2, 10 innings
San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4
Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2
Washington at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-5) at Pittsburgh (Brault 0-1), 4:05 p.m., 1st game
Washington (Voth 0-4) at Atlanta (Milone 1-4), 4:10 p.m., 1st game
Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Arrieta 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (Porcello 1-4), 7:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (TBD) at Cincinnati (Bauer 3-2), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game
Washington (Crowe 0-1) at Atlanta (Tomlin 1-2), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis (Flaherty 2-0) at Chicago Cubs (Darvish 6-1), 8:15 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 3-1) at L.A. Dodgers (TBD), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.
Arizona (Clarke 1-0) at San Francisco (Anderson 1-2), 9:45 p.m.
San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 5:15 p.m., 1st game
Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 8:45 p.m., 2nd game
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
Arizona at San Francisco, 9:15 p.m.