American League Glance

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct Tampa Bay 26 12 .684 New York 20 15 .571 Toronto 19 16 .543 Baltimore 16 20 .444 Boston 12 25 .324

NOTE: Games back data omitted because not all teams have played the same number of games due to postponements. Postseason qualification this season is determined based on winning percentage.

Central Division

W L Pct Cleveland 23 14 .622 Chicago 22 15 .595 Minnesota 22 16 .579 Detroit 17 17 .500 Kansas City 14 23 .378

West Division

W L Pct Oakland 22 12 .647 Houston 20 15 .571 Seattle 15 22 .405 Texas 13 22 .371 Los Angeles 12 25 .324

___

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Mets 9, Baltimore 4

Toronto 2, Miami 1

Atlanta 7, Boston 5

Cleveland 5, Kansas City 0

Houston 2, Texas 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Milwaukee 8, Detroit 5

Minnesota 8, Chicago White Sox 1

San Diego 11, L.A. Angels 4

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Texas at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Angels, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, ppd.

Friday's Games

Detroit (Boyd 1-4) at Minnesota (Dobnak 5-2), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Toronto (Roark 2-1) at Boston (Godley 0-3), 4:10 p.m., 1st game

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-3), 5:05 p.m., 1st game

Minnesota (TBD) at Detroit (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Miami (López 3-2) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 1-0) at Cleveland (Carrasco 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (TBD), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox (Dunning 0-0) at Kansas City (Singer 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Baltimore (López 0-0), 8:35 p.m., 2nd game

Houston (McCullers Jr. 3-2) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 4-2), 9:10 p.m.

Texas (Cody 0-0) at Seattle (Kikuchi 1-2), 9:10 p.m.

San Diego (Davies 5-2) at Oakland (Luzardo 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

San Diego at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 7:07 p.m., 1st game

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:35 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Houston, 10:37 p.m., 2nd game