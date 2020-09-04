Leicester signs defender Castagne from Atalanta

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Leicester strengthened its options at full back by signing versatile Belgium defender Timothy Castagne from Italian side Atalanta on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Castagne, who joined for a reported fee of 21 million pounds ($28 million), is primarily a right back but can also fill in at left back.

Leicester recently sold left back Ben Chilwell to Chelsea, while first-choice right back Ricardo Pereira will miss the start of the season because of an injury carried over from last season.

Castagne is Leicester’s first signing of the truncated offseason.

