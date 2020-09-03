WNBA Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Chicago
|11
|7
|.611
|—
|Connecticut
|8
|9
|.471
|2½
|Indiana
|5
|12
|.294
|5½
|Washington
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|Atlanta
|4
|13
|.235
|6½
|New York
|2
|14
|.125
|8
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|x-Seattle
|14
|3
|.824
|—
|x-Los Angeles
|13
|4
|.765
|1
|x-Las Vegas
|12
|4
|.750
|1½
|x-Minnesota
|12
|5
|.706
|2
|Phoenix
|10
|7
|.588
|4
|Dallas
|6
|11
|.353
|8
x-clinched playoff spot
___
Minnesota 86, Chicago 83
Los Angeles 91, Dallas 83
Seattle 71, Washington 64
Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.
Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.
Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.
Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.
New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.