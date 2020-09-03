  1. Home
WNBA Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/09/03 22:10

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Chicago 11 7 .611
Connecticut 8 9 .471
Indiana 5 12 .294
Washington 4 12 .250 6
Atlanta 4 13 .235
New York 2 14 .125 8
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
x-Seattle 14 3 .824
x-Los Angeles 13 4 .765 1
x-Las Vegas 12 4 .750
x-Minnesota 12 5 .706 2
Phoenix 10 7 .588 4
Dallas 6 11 .353 8

x-clinched playoff spot

___

Wednesday's Games

Minnesota 86, Chicago 83

Los Angeles 91, Dallas 83

Seattle 71, Washington 64

Thursday's Games

Atlanta at New York, 6:30 p.m.

Las Vegas at Connecticut, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Los Angeles, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Connecticut at Indiana, 4 p.m.

Las Vegas at Atlanta, 6 p.m.

New York at Phoenix, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dallas at Washington, 4 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Los Angeles, 8 p.m.