All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Columbus 6 1 2 20 13 2 Toronto FC 5 1 3 18 14 8 Orlando City 4 2 3 15 16 11 Philadelphia 4 2 3 15 12 9 Montreal 4 3 1 13 11 9 New York City FC 4 5 0 12 8 8 New England 2 2 5 11 7 8 New York 3 4 2 11 7 10 Atlanta 3 4 1 10 7 8 D.C. United 2 4 3 9 9 13 Cincinnati 2 4 3 9 6 12 Nashville SC 2 4 2 8 5 9 Chicago 2 5 2 8 8 14 Inter Miami CF 1 6 1 4 6 11

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 5 2 2 17 19 13 Seattle 4 1 3 15 15 7 Los Angeles FC 3 2 3 12 21 16 Minnesota United 3 3 2 11 14 14 LA Galaxy 3 3 2 11 13 15 Portland 3 3 2 11 14 17 Real Salt Lake 2 1 5 11 13 10 FC Dallas 2 1 4 10 8 5 Houston 2 2 4 10 14 13 Colorado 2 3 2 8 10 14 San Jose 2 3 2 8 13 18 Vancouver 2 6 0 6 7 16

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

___

Wednesday, August 26

Orlando City 3, Nashville 1

Atlanta at Miami ppd.

Colorado at FC Dallas ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Portland at San Jose ppd.

Seattle at LA Galaxy ppd.

Friday, August 28

Toronto FC 1, Montreal 0

Saturday, August 29

Orlando City 3, Atlanta 1

Philadelphia 4, D.C. United 1

New York City FC 3, Chicago 1

Columbus 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

New York 1, New England 1, tie

FC Dallas 3, Minnesota 1

Sporting Kansas City 1, Colorado 1, tie

LA Galaxy 3, San Jose 2

Real Salt Lake 4, Portland 4, tie

Sunday, August 30

Nashville 1, Miami 0

Seattle 3, Los Angeles FC 1

Tuesday, September 1

Montreal 1, Toronto FC 0

Wednesday, September 2

Miami 0, Atlanta 0, tie

Chicago 0, Cincinnati 0, tie

Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

D.C. United 1, New York 0

Houston 3, Minnesota 0

New York City FC 2, New England 0

Orlando City 1, Nashville 1, tie

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1, tie

Seattle 2, Real Salt Lake 2, tie

LA Galaxy 3, Portland 2

Los Angeles FC 5, San Jose 1

Saturday, September 5

Sporting Kansas City at Houston, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 6

New York City FC at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New York, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Nashville at Miami, 8 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Portland at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 9

FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Toronto FC at Montreal, 8 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 8 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Los Angeles FC at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 10

San Jose at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday, September 12

New York at D.C. United, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at New York City FC, 7 p.m.

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Miami at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Houston at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 13

Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 9:30 p.m.

Portland at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.

LA Galaxy at San Jose, 11 p.m.