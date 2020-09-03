AP PHOTOS: Grieving find new spaces for urns of Peru's dead

Luis Sierralta places a lighted candle in front of a marble urn that contains the cremated remains of his mother Zoila Norma, who died from symptoms r... Luis Sierralta places a lighted candle in front of a marble urn that contains the cremated remains of his mother Zoila Norma, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 in a public hospital, in his home in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 26, 2020. Many of those grieving are still in shock, shaken by the death of their mother, father, sister, brother, or child, and by the unexpected need to find a place for their ashes in the home where they had lived. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Marco Bendezu, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits below a portrait of Bendezu, on a s... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Marco Bendezu, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits below a portrait of Bendezu, on a shelf in the living room of his home where he lived with his wife and two sons, in Lima, Peru, Saturday, July 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Miguel Laynez, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 67, sits next to the urn th... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Miguel Laynez, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 67, sits next to the urn that contains the remains of his mother who died years ago, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. Laynez's son, who lives in Italy, asked a neighbor to hold onto the remains of his father and grandmother until he is able to retrieve them. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of security guard Luis Zamudio, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 58, sits on a... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of security guard Luis Zamudio, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 58, sits on a shelf along with his helmet and his face shield at his home in Lima, Peru, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Gregorio Flores, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 70, sits on a makeshift a... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Gregorio Flores, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 70, sits on a makeshift altar in his home in Lima, Peru, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. "I am happy to have my father's ashes here at home, I feel him close, he always accompanies me when I am here. There are relatives who want to take him to the cemetery when the pandemic ends, but I want him to stay here at home with us. Every week we change the flowers on his altar that we made for him in the living room, that way we take care of him too," said his 41-year-old daughter Wendy Flores. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A wooden box that contains the cremated remains of Marco Martínez, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at age 32, sits on a shelf as his wife M... A wooden box that contains the cremated remains of Marco Martínez, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at age 32, sits on a shelf as his wife Maria Alvarez watches the soap opera titled, "Mi amor el watchman" in Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Alvarez, who had an asymptomatic case of the new coronavirus, gave birth to their first child in July in a special ward designated for expectant mothers infected with the virus, a few months after her husband's death. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A portrait of Maria Ishikawa Falcon, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, is the focal point of an altar in her honor that is decorated with ce... A portrait of Maria Ishikawa Falcon, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, is the focal point of an altar in her honor that is decorated with ceramic drinking cups and white flowers in tribute to her Japanese heritage, along with the marble casket that contains her cremated remains, and some of her favorite foods, in her son's home in Lima, Peru, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. Some Peruvians are creating shrines for loved ones who died from the new coronavirus, often in the places they most loved inside their homes.(AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Raul Espejo, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a makeshift altar adorned with rel... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Raul Espejo, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a makeshift altar adorned with religious icons in the home he shared with his niece and her husband, in Lima, Peru, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. "Every day we pray next to the ashes with my wife. She suffers a lot from the loss of her Uncle Raul who lived with us. We are preparing a Mass for the one month anniversary of his death, that helps us to be closer to him despite his death," said husband Ramon Carranza. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Raul Quezada, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a chest of drawers in his sister's ... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Raul Quezada, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a chest of drawers in his sister's bedroom in Lima, Peru, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Many of those grieving are still in shock, shaken by the death of their mother, father, sister, brother, or child, and by the unexpected need to find a place for their ashes in the home where they had lived. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A stone casket that contains the cremated remains of Alejandro Flores, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19 at age 76, sits on a shelf in his son'... A stone casket that contains the cremated remains of Alejandro Flores, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19 at age 76, sits on a shelf in his son's bicycle repair shop, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. "For now my father will stay here in the workshop, because these days I don't have time to find a better place for him," said his son Leonarlo Neto. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Marble urns that contain the cremated remains of Felix Yuyarima and his wife Gloria Huanaquiri, who both died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sit on ... Marble urns that contain the cremated remains of Felix Yuyarima and his wife Gloria Huanaquiri, who both died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sit on a kitchen shelf in the family home in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Yuyarima who baked bread in the home and then went out into to the streets to sell it, is originally from Iquitos, a Peruvian port city and gateway to the northern Amazon. His son hopes to return the remains of his father and his father's wife to their native province. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Hermelinda Olulo, who died at the age of 50 from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a nightstand... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Hermelinda Olulo, who died at the age of 50 from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a nightstand next to her belongings packed into plastic bags by her son, in the room she rented in Lima, Peru, Friday, July 24, 2020. "My mother has been on dialysis for 11 years because she had problems with her kidneys. At the moment I have all her furniture and belongings in her room, but soon I will have to see how I sell it because I cannot continue to pay the rent for her room," said her son Jorge, who rents the room next door. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Maria Carmen, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 68, sits on a counter in the r... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Maria Carmen, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 68, sits on a counter in the room she shared with her husband Rolando Yarleque, in Lima, Peru, Friday, July 3, 2020. Yarleque, who works as a carpenter, is planning a "pollada", a type of fundraiser where traditional chicken dishes are sold to neighbors and friends. He hopes to raise enough money for a burial plot for his wife's remains. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Augusto Ramos, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a shelf of the Fajardo family home... A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Augusto Ramos, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a shelf of the Fajardo family home, Ramos' neighbors, in Lima, Peru, Friday, June 26, 2020. The 89-year-old who died in a public hospital lived alone and with no apparent family relations. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Marble urns containing the cremated remains of people who are suspected to have died from COVID-19 sit in a funeral home company van, to be delivered ... Marble urns containing the cremated remains of people who are suspected to have died from COVID-19 sit in a funeral home company van, to be delivered to loved ones in Lima, Peru, Monday, June 1, 2020. In March, Peru ordered the cremation of all coronavirus victims, one of the strictest rules in the region, in order to prevent people from being infected by contact with bodies. At the end of April, Peru softened the rule somewhat, allowing funerals, but with no more than five mourners. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Maritza Lujan, backdropped by a mural painted on a warehouse featuring an Inca princess and condor, caresses the marble urn that contains the cremated... Maritza Lujan, backdropped by a mural painted on a warehouse featuring an Inca princess and condor, caresses the marble urn that contains the cremated remains of her father after a funeral home service delivered them to her at a designated meeting place near her home, in Lima, Peru, Monday, June 22, 2020. Her 67-year-old father, Hugo Lujan, died from symptoms related to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A young woman caresses the grey marble urn containing her father's ashes. Other urns sit, like people, carefully placed on the seats of a bus delivering them to their loved ones.

Burial was a tradition for both Peru’s indigenous Inca culture and the Spanish who colonized the country. But to prevent infection and save space in the capital’s overstretched cemeteries, people have begun to cremate the dead, fundamentally changing the rites and traditions that surround death.

Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd visited the homes of the bereaved to document how they were creating spaces for the remains of their loved ones. Many of the grieving were still in shock, shaken by the death of their mother, father, sister, brother or child, and by the unexpected need to find a place for their ashes in the home where they had lived.

Some created shrines for the dead, often in the places they most loved inside their homes. Others placed the ashes in a temporary space awaiting burial in a cemetery, sitting alongside everyday objects like bicycle parts, or on top of a shoe cabinet.

Some say they are coming to like having the ashes close at hand, where they can place fresh flowers or place food and drink near their loved one's remains. For others, the urn becomes the center of an empty space, a reminder of their grief and inability to carry-out centuries-old traditions.

The ashes of Alejandro Flores Rojas, 76, sit among wheel rims, gears and tools in his son's bicycle workshop.

“For now my father will stay here in the workshop because these days I don’t have time to find a better place for him,'' said the son, 36-year-old Leonardo Neto Flores.

The urn with the ashes of a 68-year-old woman sits in a tiny room where she lived with her husband. The walls are covered with cardboard and there is barely enough space to move between the bed and the table bearing Maria Cristina Carmen’s urn. Her husband Rolando Yarlequé, who works as a carpenter, plans a neighborhood food sale to collect money to buy a space in a cemetery.

Yarlequé, an evangelical Christian, said he is looking forward to the day when he can bury his wife's ashes, as required for her resurrection.

"If God is willing, he'll return her to me, and we're going to meet again in a paradise where there are no tears or sadness,'' he said.