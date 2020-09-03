  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: Grieving find new spaces for urns of Peru's dead

By RODRIGO ABD , Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/09/03 21:07
Maritza Lujan, backdropped by a mural painted on a warehouse featuring an Inca princess and condor, caresses the marble urn that contains the cremated...
Marble urns containing the cremated remains of people who are suspected to have died from COVID-19 sit in a funeral home company van, to be delivered ...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Augusto Ramos, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a shelf of the Fajardo family home...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Maria Carmen, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 68, sits on a counter in the r...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Hermelinda Olulo, who died at the age of 50 from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a nightstand...
Marble urns that contain the cremated remains of Felix Yuyarima and his wife Gloria Huanaquiri, who both died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sit on ...
A stone casket that contains the cremated remains of Alejandro Flores, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19 at age 76, sits on a shelf in his son'...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Raul Quezada, who died of symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a chest of drawers in his sister's ...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Raul Espejo, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits on a makeshift altar adorned with rel...
A portrait of Maria Ishikawa Falcon, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, is the focal point of an altar in her honor that is decorated with ce...
A wooden box that contains the cremated remains of Marco Martínez, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at age 32, sits on a shelf as his wife M...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Gregorio Flores, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 70, sits on a makeshift a...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of security guard Luis Zamudio, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 58, sits on a...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Miguel Laynez, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19 at the age of 67, sits next to the urn th...
A marble urn that contains the cremated remains of Marco Bendezu, who died from symptoms related to COVID-19, sits below a portrait of Bendezu, on a s...
Luis Sierralta places a lighted candle in front of a marble urn that contains the cremated remains of his mother Zoila Norma, who died from symptoms r...

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A young woman caresses the grey marble urn containing her father's ashes. Other urns sit, like people, carefully placed on the seats of a bus delivering them to their loved ones.

Burial was a tradition for both Peru’s indigenous Inca culture and the Spanish who colonized the country. But to prevent infection and save space in the capital’s overstretched cemeteries, people have begun to cremate the dead, fundamentally changing the rites and traditions that surround death.

Associated Press photographer Rodrigo Abd visited the homes of the bereaved to document how they were creating spaces for the remains of their loved ones. Many of the grieving were still in shock, shaken by the death of their mother, father, sister, brother or child, and by the unexpected need to find a place for their ashes in the home where they had lived.

Some created shrines for the dead, often in the places they most loved inside their homes. Others placed the ashes in a temporary space awaiting burial in a cemetery, sitting alongside everyday objects like bicycle parts, or on top of a shoe cabinet.

Some say they are coming to like having the ashes close at hand, where they can place fresh flowers or place food and drink near their loved one's remains. For others, the urn becomes the center of an empty space, a reminder of their grief and inability to carry-out centuries-old traditions.

The ashes of Alejandro Flores Rojas, 76, sit among wheel rims, gears and tools in his son's bicycle workshop.

“For now my father will stay here in the workshop because these days I don’t have time to find a better place for him,'' said the son, 36-year-old Leonardo Neto Flores.

The urn with the ashes of a 68-year-old woman sits in a tiny room where she lived with her husband. The walls are covered with cardboard and there is barely enough space to move between the bed and the table bearing Maria Cristina Carmen’s urn. Her husband Rolando Yarlequé, who works as a carpenter, plans a neighborhood food sale to collect money to buy a space in a cemetery.

Yarlequé, an evangelical Christian, said he is looking forward to the day when he can bury his wife's ashes, as required for her resurrection.

"If God is willing, he'll return her to me, and we're going to meet again in a paradise where there are no tears or sadness,'' he said.