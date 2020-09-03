Olympic official Høyer reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic official and 1996 gold medalist Poul-Erik Høyer has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, badminton’s governing body said Thursday.

Høyer, the Badminton World Federation president, said in a statement he was diagnosed years ago but “I feel now is an appropriate time to make this news public.”

The 54-year-old Hoyer has led world badminton since 2013 and one year later became a member of the International Olympic Committee.

“Medical science has come a long way in dealing with Parkinson’s disease, and I feel very little impact of the disease in all areas of my day to day life,” he said.

Parkinson’s is a disorder of the central nervous system with potential symptoms including tremors and slurred speech.

Høyer won the men’s singles title for Denmark at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

In Atlanta, the Olympic flame was lit at the opening ceremony by Muhammad Ali after the boxing icon was diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

