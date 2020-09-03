Taiwan opens its livestock industry to migrant workers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture (COA) has agreed to open the country’s livestock industry to migrant workers in order to solve the industry’s labor shortage problem.

After consulting with the Ministry of Labor, the COA on Aug. 24 finished amending regulations regarding the qualifications of employers applying to hire foreign workers in the country’s livestock industry.

The COA said that after one year of opening the country’s dairy industry to foreign workers under a trial program, the clauses of the Employment Service Act governing qualifications and criteria for foreign workers was amended on July 31 this year to bring the whole livestock industry into the trial program.

The COA added that the agency has invited related agencies to participate in holding nine seminars in order to help livestock proprietors understand the privileges and obligations they have in hiring foreign workers. The seminars cover regulations as well as such topics as hiring, management, occupational safety training, labor insurance, national health insurance, and tax reports.

The first two of the nine seminars were held in Changhua County and Tainan City, attracting nearly 350 participants from the industry. The remaining seven seminars will soon be held.