2 Czech players quarantined ahead of Nations League games

Watford's Will Hughes, left, and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during an English Premier League soccer match at the London Stadi... Watford's Will Hughes, left, and West Ham United's Tomas Soucek battle for the ball during an English Premier League soccer match at the London Stadium, Friday, July 17, 2020, in London. (Adam Davy/Pool Photo via AP)

Leipzig's Patrik Schick, 2nd left, runs during a training session at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020. Leipzig will play A... Leipzig's Patrik Schick, 2nd left, runs during a training session at the Jose Alvalade stadium in Lisbon, Wednesday Aug. 12, 2020. Leipzig will play Atletico Madrid in a Champions League quarterfinals soccer match on Thursday. (Miguel A. Lopes/Pool via AP)

PRAGUE (AP) — West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Leipzig striker Patrik Schick have been quarantined and will miss the Czech Republic’s UEFA Nations League game in Slovakia on Friday.

The team said Thursday that health authorities decided to isolate the two because they were in close contact with a staff member of the national team who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.

The two won’t travel with the team to Slovakia for the game in Bratislava despite both testing negative for the coronavirus.

Slavia Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar also left the team at the request of his club as a preventive measure.

It is not immediately clear if the players will be available for Monday’s Nations League game against Scotland in the Czech city of Olomouc.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports