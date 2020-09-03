Cruises around Taiwan to set sail Oct. 22

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong-based Genting Cruise Lines announced on Thursday (Sept. 3) that it will begin a cruise line around Taiwan that passes through four ports of call beginning Oct. 22, with the new venture coming on the heels of Genting’s recent success with island-hopping cruises.

Lion Travel Service Co. and Genting’s Dream Cruises at a joint press conference announced the around-the-island cruise itinerary, which will include stops at Keelung, Tainan, Penghu, Kaohsiung, and Hualien.

Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said during the press conference that the island-hopping Explorer Dream cruise has run 12 voyages in just over one month, taking more than 18,000 passengers to Taiwan’s outlying islands of Penghu, Matsu, and Kinmen.

Lion Travel President Andy Yu (游國珍) said that the around-the-island cruise trips will range from four to six days, and all the stops will be at international ports of call, where the cruise ship can anchor directly.

Liu Xiong-ning (劉曉寧), Genting’s vice president for business for Taiwan, said that the company has once again teamed up with Lion Travel Service to launch the industry’s first around-the-island cruise after the successful rollout of the island-hopping cruise.