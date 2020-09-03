5 Things to Know for Today

FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1985, file photo, Chicago White Sox pitcher Tom Seaver reacts as a fly ball hit by New York Yankees' Don Baylor is caught, endi... FILE - In this Aug. 4, 1985, file photo, Chicago White Sox pitcher Tom Seaver reacts as a fly ball hit by New York Yankees' Don Baylor is caught, ending the game and giving Seaver his 300th win, in a baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York. Seaver, the galvanizing leader of the Miracle Mets 1969 championship team and a pitcher who personified the rise of expansion teams during an era of radical change for baseball, has died. He was 75. The Hall of Fame said Wednesday night, Sept. 2, 2020, that Seaver died Aug. 31 from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19. (AP Photo/Forrest Anderson, File)

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, about school reopenings. (AP ... Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, speaks in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, about school reopenings. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. BIDEN TO TEST PROMISE TO UNIFY NATION The Democrat travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin — a city wrenched by police and protest violence — where he believes he can help community leaders find common ground.

2. VIDEO: ROCHESTER POLICE DEATH FEATURED HOOD A Black man who had run naked through the streets of a western New York city died of asphyxiation after officers put a hood over his head, then pressed his face into the pavement for two minutes.

3. ‘INJUSTICE SQUARE’ KEEPS FOCUS ON BREONNA TAYLOR For the past three months, a group has been keeping vigil at a park in Louisville, Kentucky, the epicenter of the nation’s rage over the police killing of the 26-year-old emergency medical technician.

4. ‘AFRAID OF THE SECOND WAVE’ As Kabul eases a monthslong virus lockdown, Afghans are back out in the shopping malls, markets, parks and wedding halls — but mostly without the protective gear to keep them safe.

5. NEW YORK METS ICON DIES Tom Seaver, one of the greatest pitchers in baseball history and the revered and resplendent star of the 1969 Miracle Mets championship team, was 75.