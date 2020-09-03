Typhoon Haishen expected to affect Japan, Korea

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said on Thursday (Sept. 3) that Typhoon Haishen has the potential to develop into this year’s first severe typhoon and predicted that the eastern edge of the typhoon will sweep through the Japanese island of Kyushu on Sunday (Sept. 6) before bearing down on the Korean Peninsula on Monday.

The position of Typhoon Haishen was located at 20.6°N 137.6°E at 6 a.m. on Thursday, moving west-northwest at a pace of 16 km per hour with maximum sustained winds of 40 meters per second near the eye of the storm and gusts of winds blowing at a velocity of 50 meters per second, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

As for Typhoon Maysak, Wu said that based on CWB’s predicted path published at 2 a.m on Thursday, the typhoon has made landfall in South Korean and will move quickly northwards, while continuing to dwindle in strength as it is disrupted by terrain. The meteorologist said that while it is not unusual for Taiwan to see two severe typhoons in five days, it has never happened to South Korea, and serious damages are expected.

Wu also pointed out that as northeasterly winds began to blow over Taiwan on Thursday, occasional showers and thunderstorms are expected across the country, with a higher chance of rain in the afternoon. The winds will weaken on Friday and Saturday, with occasional showers likely in some parts of Taiwan.

Mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather is expected across the nation on Sunday and Monday, Wu added.



(CWB photo)