Passport cover competition spotlights Taiwan’s cultural diversity

Designs for Taiwanese passport cover competition (New Power Party image) Designs for Taiwanese passport cover competition (New Power Party image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan unveiled a new passport design on Wednesday (Sept. 2) that highlights the word “Taiwan,” a competition for Taiwanese passport cover designs has shed light on the country’s unique traits and culture.

Organized by the New Power Party (NPP), an opposition party founded in 2015, the contest ran between May 20 and Aug. 31. A total of 127 submissions were received for the International Standards and Creative categories, the organizers told CNN.

It sought to underscore the identity of Taiwan while addressing woes citizens encounter when they’re mistaken to be Chinese as a result of the formal name “Republic of China” shown on the passport, according to the NPP.

The winning design for the International Standards Category features the main island of Taiwan and some of its iconic characteristics, including orchids, the Formosan black bear, Formosan sika deer, and the Mikado pheasant. The second place and third place winners spotlight a butterfly with “Taiwan-shaped” wings and a Taiwan island with multi-hued dots that symbolize diversity.

Taiwan’s vibrant culinary scene has also been referenced in the competition. The nation's signature bubble tea is a recurring motif among the entries, while the braised pork rice — one of the most notable and affordable snacks in Taiwan — appears in a design that emphasizes the nation’s inclusiveness.

Visit the competition’s official website “We are TAIWAN” for more inspiring designs.



Winning designs in the International Standards Category (New Power Party image)



Designs for Taiwanese passport cover competition (New Power Party image)



New design for Taiwanese passport (MOFA photo)