Taipei 101 to light up in tribute for Armed Forces Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101, the landmark skyscraper in Taiwan's capital, will put on a lighting display Thursday evening (Sept. 3) to mark Armed Forces Day and pay tribute to all military members in the country.

With Sept. 3 being Armed Forces Day, which was founded in 1955 to commemorate Taiwan's victory over Japan in World War II, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) announced that special lights and phrases will be shown on Taipei 101 in honor of the Taiwanese military. The display will appear on the 59th and 60th floor of the building and run from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The MND said heartwarming messages and encouragement for service members will be lit up on the facade of Taipei 101, including "Thank you for always being there" and "Defending our home day and night." It said the messages were selected from a pool of 600 entries from Taiwanese citizens, whose support is the fuel for all military members.

The MND expressed gratitude to all individuals who have devoted their lives to defending the country and said they should be proud of themselves. It added that protecting national security is its duty and a promise it made to the Taiwanese, reported Now News.

Meanwhile, the MND said a new game filter for Armed Forces Day is available on Instagram right now. Users can engage in three mini helicopter missions and receive grades on their performance, reported CNA.



Instagram game filter introduced by Taiwanese military. (MND photo)