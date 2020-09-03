The Latest: LA declares fiscal emergency, 15K jobs at risk

A souvenir vendor wearing a Mexican hat and a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pushes his cart to a new location after authorities allow... A souvenir vendor wearing a Mexican hat and a mask to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pushes his cart to a new location after authorities allowed the selling of patriotic souvenirs for the upcoming independence day celebration, further away from the city's downtown area as a precaution against the spread of COVID-19 in Mexico City, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Women wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, participate in "The rapist is you," a feminist performance piece originating in Chile t... Women wearing masks to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, participate in "The rapist is you," a feminist performance piece originating in Chile to protest violence against women, during a demonstration against rape, gender-based violence, and domestic abuse in Niteroi, Brazil, Wednesday, Sept.2, 2020. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

People sit on GoBoat boats and deckchairs as they watch the movie "Titanic," on the first night open to the public of the Openaire float-in cinema at ... People sit on GoBoat boats and deckchairs as they watch the movie "Titanic," on the first night open to the public of the Openaire float-in cinema at the Paddington canal basin in London, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. The outdoor cinema has been setup to run for September so people can watch movies outside where there is less risk of catching the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Office workers and construction workers with face masks walk in a side walk in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Thailand's prime minister o... Office workers and construction workers with face masks walk in a side walk in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Thailand's prime minister on Wednesday congratulated his countrymen on the nation having achieved 100 days without a new confirmed locally transmitted case of the coronavirus, even as security along the border with Myanmar is being stepped up as a measure against the disease. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Learners go through the regular morning checks on their arrival at the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Teachers check... Learners go through the regular morning checks on their arrival at the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Teachers check forms from their homes, their hands are sanitised and temperatures taken before the start of the school day in a bid to preventi the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

A child wearing a shield and face mask goes through the regular morning checks on his arrival at the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Thursday,... A child wearing a shield and face mask goes through the regular morning checks on his arrival at the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Teachers check forms from their homes, their hands are sanitized and temperatures taken before the start of the school day in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

Learners queue to go through their regular morning checks on their arrival at the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Tea... Learners queue to go through their regular morning checks on their arrival at the Melpark Primary School in Johannesburg, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. Teachers check forms from their homes, their hands are sanitized and temperatures taken before the start of the school day in a bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Denis Farrell)

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees.

Wednesday’s declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to $400 million.

Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to approve the measure.

The furloughs, which would begin Oct. 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 days off from work. But a labor union official tells the Los Angeles Daily News that the furloughs violate labor contracts and will be vigorously fought.

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

— CDC tells states: Be ready to distribute vaccines on Nov. 1

— Critics: Eviction ban may only delay wave of homelessness

— Former Italian premier Berlusconi tests positive for COVID

— Amnesty International says Mexico leads the world in coronavirus deaths among its health care workers. The group says Mexico has reported 1,320 confirmed deaths from COVIID-19 so far, surpassing the United States at 1,077, the United Kingdom at 649, and Brazil at 634.

— New studies confirm that multiple types of steroids improve survival for severely ill COVID-19 patients, cementing the cheap drugs as a standard of care.

— Scientists are reporting that the antibodies people make to fight the new coronavirus do not fade quickly. The new study is the most extensive work yet on the immune system’s response to the virus and is good news for efforts to develop vaccines.

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

BEIJING — Beijing’s main international airport on Thursday began again receiving international flights from a limited number of countries considered at low risk of coronavirus infection.

Passengers flying in from Cambodia, Greece, Denmark, Thailand, Pakistan, Austria, Canada and Sweden, must have first shown a negative nucleic acid test for coronavirus before boarding, city government spokesperson Xu Hejian told reporters.

Passenger arrivals will be limited to roughly 500 per day during an initial trial period and all will need to undergo additional testing for the virus on arrival, followed by two weeks of quarantine. The first flight under the new arrangement, Air China 746, arrived from Pnom Penh, Cambodia just before 7 a.m.

Beginning in March, all international flights to Beijing had been redirected to a dozen other cities where passengers were tested and processed before being allowed to travel on to the Chinese capital.

China has gone weeks without new cases of local infection and on Thursday recorded 11 cases brought from outside the country. China has recorded a total of 4,634 deaths from COVID-19 among 85,077 cases since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, sparking the global pandemic.

LOS ANGELES -- Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says he and his family tested positive for the coronavirus.

Johnson announced their diagnosis in an 11-plus minute video on Instagram on Wednesday.

The actor says he was shocked after hearing their positive tests. He called the ordeal “one of the most challenging and difficult things we’ve had ever to endure.”

The actor said he along with wife, Lauren Hashian, and two young daughters contracted the virus, but have now recovered.

He says his daughters “bounced back” after having sore throats for a couple days. But for Johnson and his wife, he says they both had a “rough go.”

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State University has halted in-person classes for a month after dozens of students were infected with the coronavirus.

The school announced Wednesday that about 200 course offerings, some of them lab classes, will move to virtual learning. On-campus housing will remain open.

San Diego County health officials say there have been 64 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 among SDSU students since classes resumed last week. Some, but not all, of the infections were linked to other cases at the university. Some involve students who live off-campus.

California State university at Chico also halted classes this week.

SANTA FE, N.M. -- A top state health official is warning that COVID-19 infections are far more prevalent in low-income areas of the New Mexico, potentially straining Medicaid health care.

Human Services Secretary David Scrase said Wednesday that an analysis of infection rates by census tract shows that highly impoverished areas have infection rates seven times higher than the most affluent zones.

Scrase and Children Youth and Families Secretary Brian Blalock gave a briefing on public health trends and the state’s coronavirus response.

State health officials are wary that festivities over the Labor Day holiday weekend could lead to renewed surges in COVID-19 infections.

URBANA, Ill. — The University of Illinois is ramping up enforcement of restrictions on student activity after more than 330 COVID-19 cases in two days on the school’s Urbana-Champaign campus, school officials said Wednesday.

In an email to students, Chancellor Robert Jones said he expects all undergraduates to "limit their in-person interactions to only the most essential activities” for the next two weeks starting Wednesday evening.

“These include things like taking twice weekly COVID-19 tests, attending class, purchasing groceries and food, going to work, engaging in individual outdoor activity, attending religious services and seeking medical attention,” Jones wrote.

The University of Illinois isn’t the only university in the state seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases. Illinois State University in Normal is reporting about 1,025 students have tested positive since the start of the fall semester two weeks ago, nearly 5% of the student body.

Since students returned to the Urbana-Champaign campus Aug. 16, more than 1,000 people on campus have tested positive. University officials say about 800 people are currently in quarantine.

ATLANTA — With more than 3,000 public university students and employees across Georgia testing positive for COVID-19 since Aug. 1, some schools are taking action to slow the spread of the respiratory illness.

Georgia Tech is encouraging students to convert to single rooms, moving out roommates over coming weeks to reduce exposure to the coronavirus. Both Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia announced they are renting more off-campus rooms to isolate or quarantine students who have been infected or exposed to the virus.

The University of Georgia reported 821 new infections for the week ended Saturday, a number that President Jere Morehead said Wednesday is “concerning.” He urged students to “continue to make every effort to prioritize their health and safety by taking the proper steps to avoid exposure to this virus.

Around 4% of all cases recorded in Georgia in the last month have been associated with university campuses, according to figures kept by The Associated Press. The number could be higher because some schools, including the state’s largest — Georgia State University — are not posting full reports publicly.

The rising campus infection numbers come as new cases in the rest of Georgia decline. The total number of cases rose to near 275,000 Wednesday, according to state data, but the average number of cases has fallen below 2,000 a day.