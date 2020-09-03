Los Angeles Galaxy 3, Portland 2

|Los Angeles Galaxy
|1
|2
|—
|3
|Portland
|0
|2
|—
|2
First half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Alvarez, 1 (Lletget), 15th minute.
Second half_2, Los Angeles Galaxy, Pavon, 3 (DePuy), 50th; 3, Portland, Mora, 2, 67th; 4, Los Angeles Galaxy, Corona, 1, 71st; 5, Portland, Valeri, 4 (Chara), 90th+3.
Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Jonathan Klinsmann; Portland, Jeff Attinella, Steve Clark.
Yellow Cards_Bonilla, Portland, 12th; Zambrano, Portland, 48th; Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 63rd.
Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Adam Garner, Alejandro Mariscal. 4th Official_Kevin Stott.
___
Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Julian Araujo (Rolf Feltscher, 75th), Nick DePuy, Emiliano Insua, Daniel Steres; Efrain Alvarez (Emil Cuello, 75th), Joe Corona, Perry Kitchen, Sebastian Lletget (Jonathan Dos Santos, 62nd); Cristian Pavon, Ethan Zubak (Cameron Dunbar, 88th).
Portland_Jeff Attinella; Pablo Bonilla (Yimmi Chara, 78th), Julio Cascante, Marco Farfan, Bill Tuiloma; Tomas Conechny (Sebastian Blanco, 56th), Cristhian Paredes (Eryk Williamson, 56th), Andy Polo, Renzo Zambrano (Diego Valeri, 88th); Marvin Loria (Jeremy Ebobisse, 57th), Felipe Mora.