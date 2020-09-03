AP PHOTOS: Haitian center a refuge for transgender people

Transgender Laurent Voltus, a resident at the Kay Trans Haiti center, exhales cigarette smoke while dancing with friends at a club, in Port-au-Prince,... Transgender Laurent Voltus, a resident at the Kay Trans Haiti center, exhales cigarette smoke while dancing with friends at a club, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Aug. 18, 2020. Residents of the center can bring their partners there, go out to clubs, and shop without fear of mistreatment from neighborhood shopkeepers, who have become increasing friendly and welcoming. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Nineteen-year-old transgender Donald Normil watches roommate Laurent Voltus apply makeup in a bedroom they share with other residents at the Kay Trans... Nineteen-year-old transgender Donald Normil watches roommate Laurent Voltus apply makeup in a bedroom they share with other residents at the Kay Trans Haiti center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Funded by a Spanish healthcare company and the United Nations Development Program, the center is open to transgender people, free of charge, who have been victims of verbal or physical abuse. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgender Endy Doblasse, 23, clears off her bed as she prepares to lie down for a nap in the room she shares with three other residents at the Kay T... Transgender Endy Doblasse, 23, clears off her bed as she prepares to lie down for a nap in the room she shares with three other residents at the Kay Trans Haiti center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. Residents say the neighborhood surrounding the center has gradually become more accepting of its transgender residents, creating a safe island in a city where they can often feel vulnerable and subject to abuse at any moment. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgender Alisha Fermond, a resident at the Kay Trans Haiti center, arrives on a moto-taxi to a voodoo anniversary ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti... Transgender Alisha Fermond, a resident at the Kay Trans Haiti center, arrives on a moto-taxi to a voodoo anniversary ceremony in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020. Prejudice and discrimination against transgender people is common in Haiti, but the center is providing a haven where transgender people can feel welcome and accepted. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgender Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond takes communion at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. "I am proud ... Transgender Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond takes communion at the Notre Dame Catholic Church in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. "I am proud of myself now because I can wear women's clothes and go everywhere,'' she said. ''At my mother's home I can't be like that.'' (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgender Kervens Mesidor sits on the floor of his bedroom eating a serving of rice and beans at the Kay Trans Haiti center, in Port-au-Prince, Hait... Transgender Kervens Mesidor sits on the floor of his bedroom eating a serving of rice and beans at the Kay Trans Haiti center, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. The center is open to transgender people who have been victims of verbal or physical abuse. Once people graduate from the maximum one-year stay center, the program pays their rent for up to a year, after which they must become self-sufficient. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgender Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond pays a street vendor for an order of Creole pizza, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. "I am pro... Transgender Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond pays a street vendor for an order of Creole pizza, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. "I am proud of myself now because I can wear women's clothes and go everywhere,'' she said. ''At my mother's home I can't be like that.'' (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgenders Johnson Losier and her partner Volcy Kluvens, watch a movie as they lie on a bed at the Kay Trans Haiti center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, ... Transgenders Johnson Losier and her partner Volcy Kluvens, watch a movie as they lie on a bed at the Kay Trans Haiti center in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020. Funded by a Spanish healthcare company and the United Nations Development Program, the center is open to transgender people who have been victims of verbal or physical abuse. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgender Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond stands in line to pay for birthday candles at a supermarket before returning to the Kay Trans Haiti center to c... Transgender Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond stands in line to pay for birthday candles at a supermarket before returning to the Kay Trans Haiti center to celebrate her 24th birthday, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Disha Fermond, who is enjoying celebrating her birthday as a woman for the first time, said she had a traumatic childhood because neighbors didn't want her to play with their children. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgender Laurent Voltus braids the hair of her roommate Vlajimy Cesar as they sit on the porch of the Kay Trans Haiti center where they live, in Po... Transgender Laurent Voltus braids the hair of her roommate Vlajimy Cesar as they sit on the porch of the Kay Trans Haiti center where they live, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. The center, located in the Delmas neighborhood of the Haitian capital, provides lodging and care for up to 10 transgender people, providing services including a psychologist free of charge. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Transgender Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond smiles after receiving a lollipop from neighborhood street vendors as she makes her way to the Kay Trans Haiti ... Transgender Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond smiles after receiving a lollipop from neighborhood street vendors as she makes her way to the Kay Trans Haiti center to celebrate her 24th birthday, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, Aug. 7, 2020. Prejudice and discrimination against transgender people is common in Haiti, but the Kay Trans Haiti center is providing a haven where transgender people can feel welcome and accepted. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Prejudice and discrimination against transgender people is common in Haiti, but at least one organization is providing a haven where they can feel welcome.

The Kay Trans Haiti center in the capital, Port-au-Prince, provides lodging and care for up to 10 transgender people. Funded by a Spanish healthcare company and the United Nations Development Program, Kay Trans Haiti is open to transgender people who have been victims of verbal or physical abuse. It provides services including a psychologist free of charge, and allows residents to stay for up to a year.

Once people graduate from the center, the program pays their rent for up to a year, after which they must become self-sufficient.

Residents say the neighborhood surrounding the center has gradually become more accepting of them, creating a safe island in a city where they can often feel vulnerable and subject to abuse at any moment.

Haiti’s LGBT community continues to experience social stigma. Thousands of people in July marched against gay and transgender rights in a rally organized by some churches demanding that President Jovenel Moise rescind a decree that rewrites the 185-year-old penal code recognizing same-sex unions and tacitly allowing homosexuality.

In 2016, an LGBT cultural festival in Port-au-Prince was canceled after organizers received threats and a local official, calling it a violation of moral values, sought to ban it.

In 2017, Haiti’s Senate passed two bills targeting LGBT Haitians. One would formalize a ban on same-sex marriage, and prohibit public demonstrations in favor of LGBT rights.

Residents of the Kay Trans center can bring their partners there, go out to clubs, and shop without fear of mistreatment from neighborhood shopkeepers, who have become increasing friendly and welcoming.

One of the residents, Semi Kaefra Alisha Fermond, 24, said she had a traumatic childhood because neighbors didn’t want her to play with their children.

“I am proud of myself now because I can wear women’s clothes and go everywhere,’’ she said. ‘’At my mother’s home I can’t be like that.’’