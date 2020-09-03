Amazon Launches New Category for Pets in Singapore on Amazon.sg

More than half a million products now available on Amazon.sg's new Pet Supplies category , catering to dogs, cats, small animals, fish and aquatic pets, birds as well as reptiles and amphibians

Shine a spotlight on your pet by joining the Face of Amazon Pets Contest and win a chance for your pet to be featured on Amazon.sg plus walk away with over $1,500 worth of prizes

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 September 2020 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - Amazon officially launches the Pet Supplies category on Amazon.sg to meet the needs of Singapore's furry, feathered and finned residents. The Pet Supplies launch offers more than half a million products catering to dogs, cats, small animals, fish and aquatic pets, birds as well as reptiles and amphibians. These products range from pet apparel and accessories, toys, training and behaviour aids, food, and more, and are available today at great prices and convenience at www.amazon.sg/pets

In celebration of pets and the new Pet Supplies category launch, Amazon Singapore is hosting a 'Face of Amazon Pets' contest, inviting pet owners to post pictures of their pets to win a chance for their pet to be featured on Amazon.sg and walk away with over $1,500 worth of prizes. The contest is live from now till 10 September, 2020. More details for the contest can be found below and in link here: amazon.sg/foap

"Our pets play such an important role in our everyday lives and it is amazing how much love and laughter they bring into our lives and how we can become closer to each other because of them. As a pet owner myself, I am thrilled to launch pet supplies on Amazon.sg with over half a million items for our dearest companions. We want pet owners to have peace of mind with this vast selection, great deals and fuss-free shopping, and spend quality time with their pets," said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore.

Exclusive Deals for the Newly Launched Pet Supplies Category

The launch of Pet Supplies category on Amazon.sg will include items from premium brands like Fuzzyard, K9 Natural, Stella and Chewy's, and Wellness. Pet owners can also look forward to a wide range of pet products across different animal types, featuring brands such as Oxbow and Versele-Laga for small animals and birds, and Ocean Free and Tetra for fish and reptiles. In addition, Amazon is working with local distributors like Silversky to further expand the pet supplies available on Amazon.sg.

Amazon will run its first Pet Fair from now till 30 September 2020, with up to 30% off Pet Supplies. The deals included below -- and more -- can be found here on Amazon.sg and the Amazon Shopping App, while supplies last.

Pet Fair deals on Amazon.sg, available to all customers, include:

Take S$30 off when you spend S$120

Take S$80 off when you spend S$320 on Air Dried and Freeze-Dried Food

Save up to 40% off on products from Whimzees

Save up to 29% off on products from Pro Plan with an additional S$6 off with min S$50 spend

Save up to 23% off on products from Mars Petcare including IAMS, Nutro and Greenies

Save up to 20% off on products from Schesir

Buy 3 and get an additional 20% off when you mix and match products under Treats and Toys





Face of Amazon Pets Contest

To celebrate Singapore's pets and their proud owners, Amazon is launching a contest to search for potential pets to become the 'Face of Amazon Pets' in Singapore. The contest caters to these following categories of pets: Dogs; Cats; Birds; Small Animals; Fish and Aquatic Pets; Reptiles and Amphibians. Pet owners are invited to post a picture or video of their beloved pets on Instagram with the hashtag #AmazonPetsSG, tag @Amazon.sg on their post and share why their pet should win. There will be six winners in total, one winner chosen to represent each pet category. Amongst the six winners, one grand winner will be nominated by votes (most 'likes' on the winning pet's Instagram post) and become the 'Face of Amazon Pets', featured on Amazon.sg.

The Face of Amazon Pets contest is running from now till 10 September 2020. These winning pets will get a free professional pet photoshoot (worth S$375) and have their photos featured on Amazon.sg. The owners of the winning pets for each category will also receive S$200 worth of vouchers on select pet products (via 2 x $100 promo codes). The grand winner will walk away with an additional Amazon.sg gift card worth S$1,000. The prizes are co-sponsored by Schesir, Stella and Chewy's, Unicharm, Versele-Laga, Wellness and Whimzees.

Winners will be announced from 14 September 2020 and the grand winner will be announced on the week of 21 September 2020. For more information on the contest guidelines, please visit: amazon.sg/foap. Follow @amazon.sg on Instagram to get the latest updates on The Face of Amazon Pets contest.

The launch of Amazon's Pet Supplies adds to the 17 categories already available to Singapore customers, providing access to millions of products, from Home & Kitchen, Computer & Electronics, Baby Products, Books, Toys and more. Visit www.amazon.sg/pets to learn more.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

Instagram:



Facebook:



Twitter: