FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 1

|FC Dallas
|1
|0
|—
|1
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|0
|—
|1
First half_1, FC Dallas, Jara, 1 (Acosta), 9th minute; 2, Sporting Kansas City, Shelton, 2 (Fernandes), 45th+4.
Second half_None.
Goalies_FC Dallas, Jimmy Maurer, Kyle Zobeck; Sporting Kansas City, Tim Melia, Richard Sanchez.
Yellow Cards_Servania, FC Dallas, 31st; Barrios, FC Dallas, 54th; Santos, FC Dallas, 84th.
Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Kyle Atkins, Brian Poeschel, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Jon Freemon.
___
FC Dallas_Jimmy Maurer (Kyle Zobeck, 42nd); Matt Hedges (Bressan, 45th), John Nelson, Reto Ziegler; Bryan Acosta (Tanner Tessmann, 19th), Michael Barrios, Ryan Hollingshead, Thiago Santos, Brandon Servania (Harold Mosquera, 64th); Jesus Ferreira (Bryan Reynolds, 64th), Franco Jara.
Sporting Kansas City_Tim Melia; Jaylin Lindsey, Luis Martins, Roberto Puncec, Graham Smith (Matt Besler, 46th); Gianluca Busio, Cameron Duke (Graham Zusi, 57th), Felipe Hernandez (Erik Hurtado, 90th+3); Gerso Fernandes (Daniel Salloi, 57th), Johnny Russell, Khiry Shelton.