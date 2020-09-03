  1. Home
Houston 3, Minnesota 0

By  Associated Press
2020/09/03 10:16
Minnesota 0 0 0
Houston 1 2 3

First half_1, Houston, Quintero, 3 (Rodriguez), 28th minute.

Second half_2, Houston, Lassiter, 1 (Elis), 65th; 3, Houston, Lassiter, 2 (Elis), 70th.

Goalies_Minnesota, Greg Ranjitsingh, Dayne St Clair; Houston, Marko Maric, Cody Cropper.

Yellow Cards_Struna, Houston, 79th; Boxall, Minnesota, 84th; Zahibo, Houston, 90th.

Referee_Allen Chapman. Assistant Referees_Corey Parker, Chris Elliott, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Luis Guardia.

Lineups

Minnesota_Greg Ranjitsingh; Michael Boxall, Chase Gasper, Romain Metanire, James Musa; Hassani Dotson, Jan Gregus (Emanuel Reynoso, 71st), Robin Lod (Ethan Finlay, 60th); Raheem Edwards (Kevin Molino, 60th), Marlon Hairston (Jacori Hayes, 71st), Mason Toye (Luis Amarilla, 59th).

Houston_Marko Maric; Maynor Figueroa, Adam Lundqvist, Kiki Struna, Zarek Valentin; Darwin Ceren, Memo Rodriguez (Nico Lemoine, 82nd), Matias Vera (Wilfried Zahibo, 82nd); Niko Hansen (Alberth Elis, 55th), Darwin Quintero (Boniek Garcia, 74th), Christian Ramirez (Ariel Lassiter, 55th).