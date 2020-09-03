WeTrust Asset Management Selects Refinitiv's Cloud-based Solutions to Power Investment Management Operations

Refinitiv’s integrated front-to-back solution optimises newly launched Singapore-based hedge fund’s investment process

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 September 2020 - Refinitiv, one of the world's leading providers of financial market data and infrastructure to the buy-side, announced today that Singapore-based hedge fund, WeTrust Asset Management, has adopted its end-to-end trading workflow and data solutions to support its investment management operations. WeTrust Asset Management, founded by Keith Wu, former Head of Equity Investment for China Everbright Limited and three-year champion of China Securities Journal's Golden Bull Awards, launched its flagship China focused L/S equity strategy, WeTrust Absolute Return Growth Fund, earlier this year.

Comprising of Eikon, AlphaDesk and REDI EMS, Refinitiv provides WeTrust with a multi-broker, cross asset, electronic execution platform whilst equipping the firm with automated pre-post trade compliance, integrated risk, modelling, rebalancing and live P&L for order management. This is all in addition to Eikon terminals providing research and analytics accessibility in an integrated offering. From a back office perspective, Refinitiv also facilitates the firm with its historical transactions, automated reconciliation with counterparties, performance and reporting alongside shadow NAV, dividends, corporate actions and much more.

"We are delighted to be part of WeTrust's growth journey in Asia and to support their operations as the fund grows. The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted the importance of having strong and robust technology infrastructure for buy-side traders and asset managers to navigate the changing business environment. Our cloud-based platform offers a one-stop-shop solution for hedge fund managers, providing a seamless path to implementation and integration, yielding significant cost-savings and agility for our professionals across the buy-side community," said Paul Palackel, Business Director, Trading Solutions at Refinitiv.

He added, "WeTrust's adoption of Refinitiv's solutions also comes in line with our strategic vision to expand our offerings as Singapore's financial sector continues to grow and evolve. We aim to help clients get up and running in the region efficiently by delivering a scalable front-to-back solution that is flexible, compliant and interoperable."





WeTrust Asset Management's Founder and Chief Investment Officer Keith Wu said, "We have successfully launched a cross-border hedge fund with presence in the twin cities of Singapore and Shanghai whilst amid the challenges of Covid-19. We're pleased to have partnered with Refinitiv to establish an institutional level operation setup and have been more than impressed with the adoption of Refinitiv's investment platform to support our workflow as we continue our growth."

About Refinitiv

Refinitiv is one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 190 countries. It provides leading data and insights, trading platforms, and open data and technology platforms that connect a thriving global financial markets community - driving performance in trading, investment, wealth management, regulatory compliance, market data management, enterprise risk and fighting financial crime www.refinitiv.com





About WeTrust Asset Management

Singapore-based hedge fund manager, WeTrust Asset Management, was founded in 2019 by Keith Wu Yuanqing and other veteran investors of Chinese equity markets. Its mission is to become a trustworthy cross-border investment manager that will generate decent compounding absolute returns over the long run for its investor clients both at home and abroad. WeTrust Asset Management launched its flagship China focused long/short equity strategy, WeTrust Absolute Return Growth Fund, on 1 June 2020.





Prior to founding WeTrust, Keith was the Managing Director and Head of Equity Investment for China Everbright Limited (0165.HK) under Chinese financial conglomerate China Everbright Group. Keith was also the Portfolio Manager of Everbright China Focus Fund since its inception, generating 16.22% net of fees per annum for its investors in his past career, and won many industry accolades including the most prestigious China Securities Journal's Golden Bull Private Fund Manager Awards (2017, 2018, 2019) and Eurekahedge's Asian Best Absolute Return Long Only Fund Award (2016).