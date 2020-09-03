Free entry to Madame Tussauds for Healthcare Workers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 3 September 2020 - The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough for everyone in various ways, we recognize lots of people have played a big part in containing the spread of the virus. In particular we wanted to thank the healthcare workers, they have been tirelessly working in a higher risk environment, sometimes away from their own families. In recognition of their commitment and hard work, Madame Tussauds Singapore is giving all Singapore's Healthcare Workers free entry into the attraction from now till 30 September 2020.





Healthcare workers need to register via madametussauds.com/singapore/en/thankyou and present a valid healthcare ID at Madame Tussauds Singapore admission counter during redemption period. In order to enjoy stardom to the fullest, their friends and family will also receive 50% off.





"Not all superheroes wear capes, and their heroic dedication and kindness have kept most of us safe, while exposing themselves to the dangers of this virus. With this token of appreciation, we hope that we can bring smiles to the healthcare heroes in Singapore while they enjoy themselves on the red carpet with their favourite celebrities" said Alex Ward, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Singapore.





Registrants will receive a unique gift code, valid for one entry. The tickets must be redeemed in the month of September. The full experience includes; Madame Tussauds, Images of Singapore and the Spirit of Singapore boat ride.





Madame Tussauds Singapore is based on Imbiah Lookout -- Sentosa.





