New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Wednesday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|43.02
|43.21
|41.23
|41.51 Down 1.25
|Oct
|43.35
|43.51
|41.59
|41.85 Down 1.23
|Nov
|43.66
|43.84
|41.97
|42.22 Down 1.19
|Dec
|44.01
|44.15
|42.36
|42.60 Down 1.15
|Jan
|44.26
|44.46
|42.73
|42.95 Down 1.10
|Feb
|44.54
|44.72
|43.05
|43.27 Down 1.06
|Mar
|44.81
|44.93
|43.41
|43.57 Down 1.00
|Apr
|45.04
|45.18
|43.60
|43.82
|Down .96
|May
|45.23
|45.36
|43.82
|44.04
|Down .91
|Jun
|45.47
|45.47
|44.07
|44.23
|Down .88
|Jul
|45.54
|45.60
|44.30
|44.38
|Down .85
|Aug
|45.51
|45.70
|44.34
|44.51
|Down .82
|Sep
|44.82
|44.82
|44.52
|44.62
|Down .80
|Oct
|45.60
|45.60
|44.72
|44.72
|Down .77
|Nov
|45.74
|45.95
|44.58
|44.80
|Down .76
|Dec
|44.80
|44.85
|44.80
|44.85
|Down .75
|Jan
|44.92
|Down .74
|Feb
|45.00
|Down .73
|Mar
|45.08
|Down .72
|Apr
|45.17
|Down .71
|May
|46.24
|46.24
|45.06
|45.26
|Down .70
|Jun
|45.33
|Down .68
|Jul
|45.40
|Down .68
|Aug
|46.10
|46.10
|45.49
|45.49
|Down .67
|Sep
|45.59
|Down .66
|Oct
|45.70
|Down .66
|Nov
|46.66
|46.73
|45.62
|45.82
|Down .66
|Dec
|45.90
|Down .65
|Jan
|45.97
|Down .65
|Feb
|46.04
|Down .64
|Mar
|46.11
|Down .64
|Apr
|46.18
|Down .64
|May
|46.22
|46.26
|46.19
|46.26
|Down .64
|Jun
|46.32
|Down .64
|Jul
|46.39
|Down .65
|Aug
|46.47
|Down .65
|Sep
|46.55
|Down .65
|Oct
|46.65
|Down .65
|Nov
|47.01
|47.01
|46.60
|46.77
|Down .62
|Dec
|46.82
|Down .61
|Jan
|47.30
|47.30
|46.94
|46.94
|Down .60
|Feb
|47.00
|Down .60
|Mar
|47.07
|Down .60
|Apr
|47.15
|Down .59
|May
|47.22
|Down .59
|Jun
|47.28
|Down .59
|Jul
|47.36
|Down .59
|Aug
|47.43
|Down .59
|Sep
|47.55
|Down .58
|Oct
|47.64
|Down .58
|Nov
|47.75
|Down .58
|Dec
|47.78
|Down .58
|Jan
|47.86
|Down .58
|Feb
|47.92
|Down .58
|Mar
|48.01
|Down .58
|Apr
|48.10
|Down .58
|May
|48.23
|Down .58
|Jun
|48.32
|Down .58
|Jul
|48.43
|Down .58
|Aug
|48.52
|Down .58
|Sep
|48.62
|Down .58
|Oct
|48.72
|Down .58
|Nov
|48.81
|Down .58
|Dec
|48.85
|Down .58
|Jan
|48.89
|Down .58
|Feb
|49.00
|Down .58
|Mar
|49.09
|Down .58
|Apr
|49.23
|Down .58
|May
|49.37
|Down .58
|Jun
|49.51
|Down .58
|Jul
|49.62
|Down .58
|Aug
|49.72
|Down .58
|Sep
|49.81
|Down .58
|Oct
|49.89
|Down .58
|Nov
|49.94
|Down .58
|Dec
|49.96
|Down .58
|Jan
|50.00
|Down .58
|Feb
|50.08
|Down .58
|Mar
|50.16
|Down .58
|Apr
|50.30
|Down .58
|May
|50.39
|Down .58
|Jun
|50.57
|Down .58
|Jul
|50.68
|Down .58
|Aug
|50.77
|Down .58
|Sep
|50.84
|Down .58
|Oct
|50.90
|Down .58
|Nov
|50.92
|Down .58
|Dec
|50.95
|Down .58
|Jan
|50.99
|Down .58
|Feb
|51.05
|Down .58
|Mar
|51.13
|Down .58
|Apr
|51.25
|Down .58
|May
|51.34
|Down .58
|Jun
|51.51
|Down .58
|Jul
|51.62
|Down .58
|Aug
|51.71
|Down .58
|Sep
|51.79
|Down .58
|Oct
|51.84
|Down .58
|Nov
|51.87
|Down .58
|Dec
|51.92
|Down .58
|Jan
|51.96
|Down .58
|Feb
|52.03
|Down .58
|Mar
|52.11
|Down .58
|Apr
|52.22
|Down .58
|May
|52.29
|Down .58
|Jun
|52.44
|Down .58
|Jul
|52.54
|Down .58
|Aug
|52.62
|Down .58
|Sep
|52.70
|Down .58
|Oct
|52.76
|Down .58
|Nov
|52.82
|Down .58
|Dec
|52.90
|Down .58
|Jan
|52.94
|Down .58
|Feb
|52.99
|Down .58
|Mar
|53.08
|Down .58
|Apr
|53.18
|Down .58
|May
|53.24
|Down .58
|Jun
|53.35
|Down .58
|Jul
|53.45
|Down .58
|Aug
|53.55
|Down .58
|Sep
|53.64
|Down .58
|Oct
|53.72
|Down .58
|Nov
|53.78
|Down .58
|Dec
|53.84
|Down .58
|Jan
|53.89
|Down .58