New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|300.50
|301.80
|298.35
|300.30
|Down .65
|Oct
|301.10
|302.25
|298.90
|300.80
|Down .70
|Nov
|299.75
|303.25
|299.55
|301.50
|Down .75
|Dec
|302.40
|303.95
|299.90
|302.05
|Down .80
|Jan
|303.05
|303.25
|302.75
|302.75
|Down .75
|Feb
|303.15
|304.10
|302.50
|303.35
|Down .70
|Mar
|303.95
|305.25
|301.50
|303.65
|Down .70
|Apr
|304.10
|Down .65
|May
|305.25
|305.80
|302.20
|304.30
|Down .55
|Jun
|304.60
|Down .55
|Jul
|305.45
|306.10
|303.35
|304.70
|Down .55
|Aug
|304.90
|Down .55
|Sep
|304.55
|305.35
|304.55
|305.05
|Down .45
|Oct
|305.35
|Down .45
|Nov
|305.40
|Down .45
|Dec
|304.25
|305.55
|304.25
|305.55
|Down .45
|Jan
|305.85
|Down .45
|Feb
|305.95
|Down .45
|Mar
|304.65
|305.95
|304.65
|305.95
|Down .50
|Apr
|306.25
|Down .50
|May
|306.40
|Down .50
|Jun
|306.75
|Down .50
|Jul
|306.90
|Down .50
|Aug
|307.15
|Down .50
|Sep
|307.40
|Down .50
|Dec
|307.70
|Down .50
|Mar
|308.20
|Down .50
|May
|308.45
|Down .50
|Jul
|308.75
|Down .50
|Sep
|309.00
|Down .50
|Dec
|311.90
|Down .50
|Mar
|311.95
|Down .50
|May
|312.00
|Down .50
|Jul
|312.05
|Down .50
|Sep
|312.10
|Down .50
|Dec
|312.15
|Down .50
|Mar
|312.20
|Down .50
|May
|312.25
|Down .50
|Jul
|312.30
|Down .50