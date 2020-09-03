  1. Home
BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2020/09/03 03:18

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Wed:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 300.50 301.80 298.35 300.30 Down .65
Oct 301.10 302.25 298.90 300.80 Down .70
Nov 299.75 303.25 299.55 301.50 Down .75
Dec 302.40 303.95 299.90 302.05 Down .80
Jan 303.05 303.25 302.75 302.75 Down .75
Feb 303.15 304.10 302.50 303.35 Down .70
Mar 303.95 305.25 301.50 303.65 Down .70
Apr 304.10 Down .65
May 305.25 305.80 302.20 304.30 Down .55
Jun 304.60 Down .55
Jul 305.45 306.10 303.35 304.70 Down .55
Aug 304.90 Down .55
Sep 304.55 305.35 304.55 305.05 Down .45
Oct 305.35 Down .45
Nov 305.40 Down .45
Dec 304.25 305.55 304.25 305.55 Down .45
Jan 305.85 Down .45
Feb 305.95 Down .45
Mar 304.65 305.95 304.65 305.95 Down .50
Apr 306.25 Down .50
May 306.40 Down .50
Jun 306.75 Down .50
Jul 306.90 Down .50
Aug 307.15 Down .50
Sep 307.40 Down .50
Dec 307.70 Down .50
Mar 308.20 Down .50
May 308.45 Down .50
Jul 308.75 Down .50
Sep 309.00 Down .50
Dec 311.90 Down .50
Mar 311.95 Down .50
May 312.00 Down .50
Jul 312.05 Down .50
Sep 312.10 Down .50
Dec 312.15 Down .50
Mar 312.20 Down .50
May 312.25 Down .50
Jul 312.30 Down .50