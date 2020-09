US Open Results

Wednesday

At USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

New York

Purse: $21,656,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

NEW YORK (AP) _ Results Wednesday from US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Singles

Second Round

Filip Krajinovic (26), Serbia, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-4, 6-1, 6-3.

Women's Singles

Second Round

Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Marketa Vondrousova (12), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Anett Kontaveit (14), Estonia, def. Kaja Juvan, Slovenia, 6-4, 6-1.

Petra Martic (8), Croatia, def. Kateryna Bondarenko, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-4.

Angelique Kerber (17), Germany, def. Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Men's Doubles

Second Round

Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Raven Klaasen (7), South Africa, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Simone Bolelli, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Ken Skupski, Britain, 6-4, 6-3.

Nikola Mektic, Croatia, and Wesley Koolhof (8), Netherlands, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, vs. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Women's Doubles

Second Round

Andreja Klepac, Slovenia, and Lucie Hradecka, Czech Republic, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, 6-3, 6-2.