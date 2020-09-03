Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes engaged to longtime girlfriend

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up with teammates during NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead S... Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up with teammates during NFL football training camp, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs opened the stadium to 5,000 season ticket holders to watch practice as the team plans to open the regular season with a reduced capacity of approximately 22 percent of normal attendance. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — On the night Patrick Mahomes received his Super Bowl ring, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback gave a ring away.

Mahomes and his longtime girlfriend, Brittany Matthews, became engaged Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old Mahomes, who won the MVP award by leading the Chiefs past the 49ers at the Super Bowl in February, began dating Matthews while they were attending Whitehouse High School in Texas. Mahomes was a sophomore and Matthews was a junior, and the couple remained together when they headed off to college.

Mahomes became the star quarterback at Texas Tech. Matthews played soccer for the University of Texas at Tyler.

Matthews shared on social media a picture of the proposal — it appears to be a suite at Arrowhead Stadium that was filled with rose petals. She also showed off her diamond, which sits prominently on a pair of diamond bands.

Meanwhile, her new fiance was sporting a ring of his own.

The Chiefs' long-awaited Super Bowl ring depicts their logo over top of two Lombardi Trophies to represent the two titles won by the franchise. According to ring maker Jostens, the ring features nine baguette diamonds, two marquise diamonds and 244 round diamonds. It also has four baguette rubies and 32 custom-cut rubies for a total gem weight of 10.85 carats.

Each player's name is on the left side of the ring, above flags that capture the 1969 and 2019 seasons of Super Bowl victories. The team motto of “Be Great” is on there, along with 142.2 — the decibel rating that made Arrowhead Stadium loudest in the world.

